Rory McIlroy has mixed emotions but sees PGA-LIV merger as a win for golf’s future

“I still hate LIV,” McIlroy said. “Like, I hate LIV. I hope it goes away, and I would fully expect that it does.”

McIlroy spoke to reporters Wednesday ahead of this week’s Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, reaffirming his opposition to LIV and his support of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s decision.

Rory McIlroy, one of the most outspoken critics of the LIV Golf circuit, said Wednesday that he is optimistic about golf’s financial future as a result of the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger , but that he still has significant concerns about the deal.

Still, McIlroy said, he expects the partnership to be a positive move for golf as a whole.

“The Saudis want to spend money in golf and it’s not going to stop,” McIlroy said. “How can we get that money into golf and use it the right way? ... It’s hard to keep up with people who have more money than anyone else.”

McIlroy is a member of the PGA Tour board, which ultimately will have to approve the agreement.

Many PGA Tour members, McIlroy included, criticized Monahan for keeping them in the dark throughout negotiations with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which is financing LIV Golf. McIlroy said he still has confidence in Monahan but that, as a PGA loyalist, he’s in an uncomfortable position.

“It’s hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I’ve put myself out there and this is what happens,” McIlroy said.

The beginning of the partnership marks the end of the legal battle between PGA and LIV, but it presents a complicated future for both current PGA Tour players and those who defected to LIV in the last 18 months.

McIlroy said Monahan’s meeting with more than 100 PGA Tour players Tuesday was heated. McIlroy said much of the frustration came from players who fear that they will lose spots in future tournaments if LIV Golf players are allowed to return to the PGA Tour.

Monahan suspended more than 30 PGA Tour members for competing in LIV tournaments without conflicting-event releases, including past major champions Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau.

“There still has to be consequences to actions,” McIlroy said. “The people that left the PGA Tour irreparably harmed this tour, started litigation against it. Like, we can’t just welcome them back in. That’s not going to happen.”

Monahan said Tuesday that he had a plan to allow those players to reapply for PGA Tour membership after the 2023 season. He will not release details about that process until the partnership with PIF and the DP World Tour is finalized.

Despite his reservations, McIlroy said he is optimistic about the future of golf as a result of the merger.

“I think ultimately when I try to remove myself from the situation and I look at the bigger picture, and I look at 10 years down the line, I think ultimately it’s going to be good for the game of professional golf,” McIlroy said. “I think it unifies it and it secures its financial future.”





