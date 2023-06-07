Sloppy Red Sox fall to the Guardians in Cleveland

The Red Sox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning against the Guardians’ Tanner Bibee, who gifted Alex Verdugo with a free pass. Masataka Yoshida then singled up the middle. Later on, with one out in the frame, Rafael Devers fisted an RBI single to left, scoring Verdugo.

CLEVELAND — The Red Sox lost to the Guardians, 5-2, Wednesday night at Progressive Field, falling back to .500 (31-31) on the year. Their ugly defense was the reason.

The Sox, whose starting pitching remains in no-man’s land, wanted to get Kutter Crawford through at least three or four innings, and then piece together the rest of the game. Crawford made it through the first inning unscathed, but Josh Naylor started the second with a double to center field. The next batter, Josh Bell, wrapped an RBI single down the first base line.

The Red Sox were handed a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Enmanuel Valdez, with a runner on third and two outs, hit a grounder to Naylor at first. Naylor fielded it cleanly, but when he ran to tag the bag, he inexplicably bobbled and dropped the ball as the run scored.

Yet Valdez and his teammates one-upped the Guardians in the bottom half of the fourth. The Sox’ defense, which entered the game third-worst in the majors in defensive runs saved (minus-17) while committing the third-most errors (40), struck again. Amed Rosario reached on a ground single that Valdez bobbled at second. But even if he had fielded it cleanly he had no play at first with the speedy Rosario hustling. The ball found Valdez again. This time, it was Jose Ramirez who hit a grounder to Valdez, who fielded it but lofted a looping, underhanded flip over the head of Triston Casas at first, allowing Rosario and Ramirez to move into scoring position. Casas should have made the play, and he was charged with an error. And Valdez should have made a cleaner flip, and he also was charged with an error after Ramirez got to second. A Naylor single tied the game at 2.

Later in the inning, with Brennan Bernardino on the mound and two outs, Devers booted a grounder at third that gave the Guardians a 3-2 lead. Manager Alex Cora, who recently acknowledged that his team hasn’t played well defensively, just stood at the top step of the dugout, expressionless.

The Guardians tacked on two more in the fifth on RBI doubles by Rosario and Ramirez.

