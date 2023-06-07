From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, wildfires spread across Canada

The danger of wildfires, which over the past few weeks have stretched from British Columbia on the west coast to Nova Scotia, nearly 2,900 miles away in the east, was brought home on Tuesday to the political heart of the nation. A thick haze hovered over Parliament Hill and the soaring Gothic Revival building that houses Canada’s Parliament in Ottawa, Ontario. The sun was obscured by smoke, the sky an apocalyptic orange hue.

More than 400 active wildfires were burning across Canada on Wednesday, according to authorities, exacerbating a wildfire season that has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, created a sense of anxiety across the sprawling country, and triggered air quality alerts hundreds of miles south in the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said hundreds of soldiers were deployed across the country to help with firefighting efforts. “This is a scary time for a lot of people,” Trudeau said this week, noting that many Canadians who had to evacuate in recent days had just a few hours to pack before fleeing their homes.

Bill Blair, the emergency preparedness minister, told reporters last week that over the month of May an area of roughly 2.7 million hectares, or about 6.7 million acres, of forest in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and the Northwest Territories had been scorched. “The equivalent of over 5 million football fields has burned in Canada so far this year,” he wrote on Twitter. He said the situation so early in the season was “unprecedented.”

In a country known for its picturesque landscapes and orderliness, the out-of-control wildfires have stoked unease and underlined the perils of global warming. Scientific research suggests that heat and drought associated with climate change are major reasons for the increase in bigger and more intense fires buffeting the country.

The fires have also underscored the interconnectedness between Canada and its neighbor to the south with smoke from the hundreds of wildfires blazing in eastern Canada casting a hazy pall over New York City and impacting air quality from Minnesota to Massachusetts.

Millions of Canadians in Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal woke up Wednesday to a haze of smoke over swathes of their cities, as wildfires gripping the country expanded to the country’s political and financial centers.

In Ottawa, air quality levels remained dangerously high, and health officials advised people to wear N95 masks when outside and to avoid outdoor activities.

As smoke from more than 140 wildfires in Quebec spread to Ontario, some residents in Toronto, the country’s largest city and its financial center, confronted hazy skies and the smell of acrid smoke Wednesday. Meteorologists said they expected the plume of smoke to worsen Thursday because of winds, and Environment Canada warned residents to brace for worsening air quality.

Outdoor excursions and recess at some schools were moved indoors. The Ottawa Redblacks, the capital city’s Canadian Football League team, switched from outdoor to indoor practice.

Wildfires in Quebec have forced roughly 10,000 people to leave their homes, a majority in the eastern Côte-Nord region and western Abitibi region. The wildfires were also hurting businesses, with many mining companies suspending operations in Quebec.

The wildfires have already shaken British Columbia and Alberta, an oil and gas producing province, where residents of its largest city Calgary have sat down for breakfast in recent weeks as pungent smoke leaked in from cracks under their front doors.

On the east coast of Canada, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, a wildfire late last month forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people.

Michael Mehta, an environmental social scientist and professor at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia, said that the visceral reality of smoke hovering over major cities could foster renewed debate on the risks of climate change.

Until now, he said, many on the east coast had not been exposed, firsthand, to the health risks of air pollution caused by wildfires that have gripped the western provinces over recent years. “There’s essentially a disconnect,” he said. “They haven’t had this experience.”