fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston June 11-17

Updated June 8, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Emily Oster reads this week at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.Jillian Freyer/NYT

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY



Boston Globe Today