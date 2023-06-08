Author readings around Boston June 11-17

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
- Amy Bloom (”Flower Girl”) reads at 11 a.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Corey Finkle (”Pop’s Perfect Present”) reads at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
MONDAY
- Wendy L. Rouse (”Public Faces, Secret Lives: A Queer History of the Women’s Suffrage Movement”) reads at 6:30 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library.
- Katharine Beutner (”Killingly”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- William Lee Adams (”Wild Dances: My Queer and Curious Journey to Eurovision”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Emily Oster (”Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong--And What You Really Need to Know”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
- T.H. Forest (”Twinkies & Beefcake”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
TUESDAY
- Michael Meyer (”Benjamin Franklin’s Last Bet: The Favorite Founder’s Divisive Death, Enduring Afterlife, and Blueprint for American Prosperity”) reads at noon at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, and free for members).
- Nancy Thayer (”All the Days of Summer”) reads at 6 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Luna McNamara (”Psyche and Eros”) is in conversation with Maya Deane at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- John Kaag (”Henry at Work: Thoreau on Making a Living”) is in conversation with Christopher Lydon at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Katharine Beutner (”Killingly”) is in conversation with Alden Jones at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Christine Yu (”Up to Speed: The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes”) is in conversation with Mary Cain at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Chad Finn (”The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox: More Than a Century of Championships, Challenges, and Characters”) and Howard Bryant (”Rickey: The Life and Legend of an American Original”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Darcy Coates (”Dead of Winter”) is in conversation with Kayla Cottingham at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).
- Alexander Darwin (”The Combat Codes”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
WEDNESDAY
- Catherine Turco (”Harvard Square: A Love Story”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
- Greg Marshall (”Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew from It”) is in conversation with Lucas Schaefer at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Chad Finn (”The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox: More Than a Century of Championships, Challenges, and Characters”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Ann Beattie (”More to Say: Essays and Appreciations”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Kristan Higgins (”A Little Ray of Sunshine”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).
THURSDAY
- Samantha Hunt (”The Unwritten Book: An Investigation”), Wyn Cooper (”Way Out West”), Danielle Trussoni (”The Puzzle Master”), and Tiya Miles (”The Cherokee Rose: A Novel of Gardens and Ghosts”) read at the Nantucket Book Festival.
- James B. Conroy (”The Devils Will Get No Rest: FDR, Churchill, and the Plan That Won the War”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, and free for members).
- Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein (”Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law”) are in conversation with Tanisha Sullivan at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6).
- Wayne M. Miller (”Burn Boston Burn: The Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country’”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, South Boston Branch.
- Chuck Collins (”Altar to an Erupting Sun”) is in conversation with Cathy Hoffman at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Thomas S. Curren (”All Join Hands: Dudley Laufman & the New England Country Dance Tradition”) is in conversation with Vince O’Donnell at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Deborah Schwartz (”Wind of the House, Voice of the Stream, of the Dream That You Dream, While We Turn You Around”), Kevin McLellan (”in other words you/”), Jason Tandon (”This Far North”), and Josette Akresh-Gonzales (”Apocalypse on the Linoleum”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Daniel Brock Johnson (”Shadow ACT: An Elegy for Journalist James Foley”) and Charles Coe (”Purgatory Road: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Lisa See (”Lady Tan’s Circle of Women”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $29.82, including a copy of the book).
FRIDAY
- Emma Straub (”This Time Tomorrow”), Dolen Perkins-Valdez (”Take My Hand”), Hernan Diaz (”Trust”), Sarah Stodola (”The Last Resort: A Chronicle of Paradise, Profit, and Peril at the Beach”), Sebastian Junger (”Freedom”), Jessie Greengrass (”The High House”), Tracy Kidder and Dr. James O’Connell (”Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People”) read at the Nantucket Book Festival.
- Nick DiGiovanni (”Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $35, including a copy of the book).
SATURDAY
- Stacy Schiff (”The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams”), Ilyon Woo (”Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom”), Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (”Mad Honey”), Kirk Wallace Johnson (”The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast”), Imani Perry (”South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation”), and Sally Bedell Smith (”George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy”) read at the Nantucket Book Festival.
- Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis (”The Lion’s Whisker: Sister and Brother Take on a Challenge Together; A Circle Round Book”) read at 11 a.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15, $5 for virtual attendees).
- Anne Hanson (”Buried Secrets: Looking for Frank and Ida”) reads at 1 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Jamaica Plain Branch.