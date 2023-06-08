Boston Globe Today wins three digital video awards

Boston Globe Today, the weekday news magazine and sports TV show offering a deeper look behind Globe stories, has earned three Viddy Awards, “honoring video excellence in a digital world.” Boston Globe Today is a collaboration between The Boston Globe and NESN.

Boston Globe Today received a platinum award for its debut show on Tuesday, April 18, as well as two gold awards for short-form social media videos.

Boston Globe Today is a 30-minute news magazine offering a deeper look behind the stories and photos of the award-winning Boston Globe. Join host Segun Oduolowu as he interviews Globe reporters, columnists, photographers, and community newsmakers covering local news, politics, business, entertainment, sports, and opinion from New England’s largest newsroom. Each week also features a Friday sports-focused show hosted by Globe columnist Christopher L. Gasper. Boston Globe Today airs Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. on NESN and is always available for streaming on BostonGlobe.com and the NESN 360 app.