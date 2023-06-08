Driven by Alanis Morissette’s deeply felt songs, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ is back where it started

Indeed, when “Jagged” was first released in 1995, it rocketed the then-virtually-unknown 21-year-old Canadian singer into the center of the pop universe. The fierce and furious songs, co-written with Glen Ballard, tapped into a vein of youthful angst and female empowerment and told stories of painful relationships, self-doubt, and trauma. It spawned hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “You Learn,” and “Hand in My Pocket,” earned Morissette a pair of Grammys, and became one of the best-selling albums of all time (33 million and counting).

“I had a visceral memory of what it was to experience not only Alanis’s music, but her rage and vulnerability as a performer,” recalls Paulus, the longtime artistic director of Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater. “I just thought, there’s an energy and force inside this album that deserves a theatrical life.”

When Diane Paulus was first approached about adapting Alanis Morissette’s seminal album “Jagged Little Pill” into a stage musical, it took her all of “20 seconds” to say yes. “I’m in. Sign me up,” she recalls telling the inquiring producer.

“She unlocked a door and stepped through it, and she spoke personally and without fear,” Paulus says of Morissette. “She didn’t follow the rules. She followed her voice and her truth and just let it all hang out.”

The resulting stage adaptation that Paulus helped bring to life, “Jagged Little Pill,” debuted in 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge before transferring to Broadway in 2019. It was nominated for 15 Tony Awards, including best musical, and won two. Now the national tour of “Jagged” arrives at the Citizens Bank Opera House June 13-25, presented by Broadway in Boston.

After Paulus agreed to helm the adaptation, she went back home to listen to the album and was struck by its drama and theatricality. Yes, she recalls, there was the defiant breakup anthem “You Oughta Know” and electrifying, heart-on-her-sleeve lyrics. But the was something deeper and more complex in the music as well.

“There were those archetypal songs you remember, and the Alanis iconography of the angry rocker chick and the videos of her hair swirling around,” Paulus says. “But when I concentrated on the lyrics, I was overwhelmed with how vulnerable and intimate the album is. The emotional range really blew me away.”

Paulus knew that Morissette didn’t want “Jagged Little Pill” to be a bio-musical. “She wanted an original story that spoke to the contemporary moment we’re living in,” Paulus says. So book writer Diablo Cody (“Juno”), along with Morissette and Paulus, got to work on creating a story that could explore the pain, the yearning, the anger and confusion, the self-doubt, and the catharsis at the heart of songs.

Cody’s story centers on the Healy family. On the outside, Mary Jane, a.k.a. MJ (Heidi Blickenstaff), seems to be the very picture of high-functioning suburban motherhood. But behind closed doors, she’s drowning. Her marriage to Steve (Chris Hoch) is disintegrating, her psyche is fraying, and she’s addicted to painkillers. Her relationships with her children, 16-year-old daughter Frankie (Lauren Chanel) and high school senior Nick (Dillon Klena), are also fraught. Rebellious Frankie, who’s Black and an adoptee, has grown up with a white family in a mostly white community. She struggles with her identity, adolescence, and alienation, and later finds herself enmeshed in a love triangle with gender-conforming best friend Jo (Jade McLeod) and soulful teenage outcast Phoenix (Rishi Golani).

From left: Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Chris Hoch, and Heidi Blickenstaff in the "Jagged Little Pill." photo by Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

“Diablo cracked the idea of the Healy family and what they’re hiding and the overarching theme of what we show and don’t show to the world,” Paulus says. “MJ presents this perfect exterior to the world around her, and so many of us feel that pressure to present the perfect version of ourselves when truly inside we’re trembling and broken.”

Morissette was like “a guiding guru,” Paulus says, during the process of creating “Jagged.” “She talked to us about family systems therapy and about healing trauma. These are the things she’s devoted her life to now. She speaks on and teaches about it. So I entered the Alanis orbit, and that informed how we created the show and the values that we put inside the subject matter.”

The score features songs from “Jagged” and the singer’s wider catalog, in addition to two new songs she wrote for the show. “I think people always assumed, especially back then, that Alanis was this raging woman scorned,” says Blickenstaff. “But that’s only one side of her. If you listen to that whole album, the depth of her humanity [at the age she wrote the songs] is shocking.”

The show explores various themes, from addiction and reproductive rights to transracial adoption and gender identity. A sexual assault accusation sparks MJ’s memories of her own deep-seated trauma. For Blickenstaff, playing MJ has been a deeply personal journey. Her brother, who’s now sober and in recovery, grappled with addiction, and Blickenstaff herself is a survivor of sexual abuse. So performing the show has been cathartic.

“It has been the most terrifying and rewarding experience of my career, and that is not hyperbolic,” Blickenstaff says. “Every time I do this show and walk through that fire, I feel more healed. I get choked up when I think about it.”

Says Paulus, “If there’s one thing I really learned from my conversations with Alanis is that a process of healing is something that we can’t do alone. We have to do it in relation to other people, and that’s very much what this musical is about.”

One of Paulus’s most “cherished memories” in creating the show was sitting next to Morissette during preview performances of “Jagged” in Cambridge and hearing her say that she’d never watched her own songs performed back to her before. Now, Paulus is thrilled for “Jagged” to return to the Boston area, where it was first launched five years ago.

“It’s a homecoming for the show. The audiences here made this production what it is and embraced the show and Alanis’s music with open arms,” she says. “We learned so much from our audiences in our first run, and the show grew during its time here. So the opportunity to come back to Boston is extremely meaningful for all of us.”

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Presented by Broadway in Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House, June 13-25. Tickets from $49.50. www.broadwayinboston.com

Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.