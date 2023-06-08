For his show about grief, comedian Ben Wasserman heads to the cemetery

“I said, ‘That seems like the wrong vibe for a comedy show,’ ” recalls Wasserman, who is 35. “Two minutes later, I came back and said yes.”

That’s not the funny part. At a party, Wasserman mentioned the topic to a friend, a mortician and funeral director, and she immediately proposed hosting the show at the funeral home where she worked.

Here’s a funny story: A few years ago, the Brooklyn-based comedian Ben Wasserman began exploring the idea of creating a show about death and dying. At the time, his life was consumed with grieving, given the losses of his father, his grandfather, his uncle, and four of his friends, all fellow comedians.

The show struck a nerve, and Wasserman has been performing it around New York City to considerable notice ever since. Now he’s taking it on the road: “Live After Death” will be performed Saturday and Sunday evening at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Wasserman also has a show on Friday in Dover, N.H.

“We think of funeral homes and cemeteries as places we go when someone dies or when we’re planning for death,” says Wasserman. “But does that make sense? Instead of just going in for the death part, what if they were able to provide space for the after-death thing for the living?

“We are all going to die one day, and we’re not living in a world where you can dig a grave and bury [your loved ones] in your yard,” he continues. “You do have to go through some sort of licensed intermediary. Wouldn’t it be great if those spaces provided a more robust presence for the community? Not only in death, but also in life.”

The show, billed as “part catharsis, part circus,” is highly participatory. Audience members are encouraged to share their own stories of loss and grieving, and they do, eagerly.

“I couldn’t believe how open, honest, and candid the audience was,” says Bree Harvey, who caught Wasserman’s show last year at the Lilypad in Cambridge. “People were opening up and sharing pretty personal details about loss with a group of strangers. I was really touched and inspired.”

As vice president of cemetery and visitor services at Mt. Auburn, Harvey was persuaded to book Wasserman there. The staff had been exploring new ways to engage with the public, she says, and the comedian’s show seemed like a perfect fit.

“From its foundational roots back in 1831, the core premise was, yes, this is a practical place to bury the dead,” Harvey says. “But it was also designed as a place where people could come and think about their own mortality — how they wanted to live their lives and use the precious time they had.

“For some people, comedy is much more approachable than sitting in a lecture hearing an academic conversation about death and dying.”

Wasserman’s father, Howard, died in early 2017 after a five-year battle with cancer. A lifelong smoker, “he wound up catching emphysema, lung cancer, COP [cryptogenic organizing pneumonia], all the good stuff,” his son says.

Howard Wasserman drew his last breath on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“To me, the whole world was focused on the wrong guy,” Wasserman jokes.

In September of that year, Wasserman learned of the death of Nick O’Connor, a Boston-based comedian with whom he had recently become friendly.

“He was beloved in the Boston comedy scene,” Wasserman says. “I’d done some of this material at a show he ran in a basement, and afterward, we sat down and talked about life, death, illness, comedy — all the stuff. It was a beautiful conversation. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is gonna be a new friend.’ ” O’Connor took his own life soon after.

A year later, another friend, Ryan McCormack, a Connecticut native, died at age 26. A third, Raghav Mehta, died in his sleep at age 31 in early 2019, and yet another comedy acquaintance, Steve Whalen — known as “Mr. Jokes” — died unexpectedly in 2020, age 33.

Wasserman, a cosmic-looking dude with little round glasses and an unruly mane of dark hair, certainly isn’t the first comedian to note the linguistic connections between his chosen vocation and the end of life.

“Death can be both good and bad in the vocabulary of comedy,” he says. “You die onstage. You kill. Crowds are dying of laughter. The room is dead.”

He’s hesitant to draw a connection between the art form and premature death. But he does acknowledge that the nature of the gig can lead to some hard thinking about weighty subjects.

“That probably does create some kind of overload, is the best word I can describe it,” he says. “ ‘Aging before your time’ is a good way to put it. You’re forced to think about everything. And it’s all big. It’s all heavy.”

Harvey, who has worked at Mt. Auburn for more than 20 years, came to the job accidentally. She studied to be an archaeologist.

The death care industry probably has more than its share of “closet comedians,” she admits with a laugh.

“You have to have a good sense of humor in this line of work,” she says. “You see and experience a lot.”

Until now, Wasserman has plugged along as a working comedian. Some years ago he signed up for a crash course in carpentry, a free woodworking training program in Brooklyn “for the unemployed, the underemployed, and the formerly incarcerated.”

“I ticked off all those boxes,” he says, laughing. “Not incarcerated, but arrest records.”

Now he earns the bulk of his living making cabinets and doing set design, sometimes at New York’s Public Theater. “It is certainly an extension of my creativity,” he says.

With the success of “Live After Death,” he’s exploring the possibility of making a documentary about the work. At a time when an increasing number of comedy specials are “about” something — racism, sexism, mental health — it’s safe to say that Wasserman’s morbid obsession has a lot of life left in it.

LIVE AFTER DEATH: COMEDIAN BEN WASSERMAN

At Wrong Brain, 66 Third St. #B1, Dover, N.H. June 9 at 7:30 p.m. At Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. June 10 at 8 p.m., June 11 at 7 p.m. $12-$15. www.benwassermancomedy.com

