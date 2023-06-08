Jennifer Ackerman on reading poetry before sitting down to write

Humans have long been fascinated with owls but have known very little about the nocturnal hunters. Researchers are, at last, learning more about the ubiquitous but mysterious animals, as Jennifer Ackerman recounts in her new book “ What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds .” The longtime science writer is also the author of “ The Bird Way ” and “ The Genius of Birds ,” among other books, and has been a regular contributor to publications such as National Geographic, The New York Times Magazine, and Scientific American. She lives in Charlottesville, Va.

BOOKS: What are you reading?

ACKERMAN: I’m on an octopus kick. I just finished Shelby Van Pelt’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” which has a giant Pacific octopus as a character in the novel. Now I’m reading Ray Nayler’s “The Mountain in the Sea.” That’s more of a science fiction novel with octopi. I also just finished Ayanna Lloyd Banwo’s novel “When We Were Birds,” which is set in Trinidad, and I have Jonathan Meiburg’s “A Most Remarkable Creature” on my nightstand. That is a book about the caracara, which is a very intelligent bird. Meiburg goes to some absolutely wild places and tries to figure out why this bird is the way it is. That book didn’t get near the attention it deserved.

BOOKS: Was there a book that ignited your love of animals and natural history?

ACKERMAN: Rachel Carson really started me out. I was living on the coast and wanted to write a book about the natural history of the area. I read her books “The Edge of the Sea” and “Under the Sea-Wind.” I just fell in love with her work and wanted to go down that path.

BOOKS: What do you read when you’re not reading about animals?

ACKERMAN: So much of my research involves reading nature and science, so for pleasure I turn to fiction and poetry. I love Galway Kinnell, Elizabeth Bishop, Pattiann Rogers, Rilke, and A.R. Ammons, who writes these long poems filled with the most wild and wonderful language.

BOOKS: When do you tend to read poetry?

ACKERMAN: I read it before I sit down to write because I love the language and how that greases the wheels for my own work. I also love reading it just for pure pleasure. My mother did too. When she drove my little sister back and forth to school, she would put a book of poetry on the dashboard and memorize poems line by line, which was very dangerous for my sister.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

ACKERMAN: “When We Were Birds.” It’s so full of wonderful characters, a strong sense of place, and some incredible observations about death. I found that book in an airport bookstore.

BOOKS: Do you prefer physical, audio, or ebooks?

ACKERMAN: I’m really a sucker for the physical object. I worked at Georgetown’s Savile Book Shop in Washington D.C. when I was in college. It was in a series of row houses, and each room was dedicated to one genre. So there would be a whole room of biographies or natural history. That store was absolutely magnificent and it was heartbreaking when it closed. I met my husband there. We used to compete to learn all the new titles as they came in. If someone asked for a book we would race to see who could put their hands on it first.

BOOKS: Do you still have books you bought there?

ACKERMAN: Oh yes, I spent most of my salary after my rent on all kinds of books. I have a bunch of first editions I bought there, such as Flannery O’Connor’s letters. The manager would pull out books that he thought would become valuable. I won’t get rid of those any time soon.

BOOKS: Did it give you any insights into other bibliophiles?

ACKERMAN: Warren Burger, chief justice of the Supreme Court through the ‘70s and ‘80s, bought his books there. He wandered in once, and we were trying to sell him the newest John le Carré because we knew he liked mysteries. He said no thanks. It would make him think too much.

