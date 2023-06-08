Local bestsellers for the week ended June 4

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

5. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

7. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

8. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

9. The Guest Emma Cline Random House

10. Killing Moon Jo Nesbø Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

Advertisement

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

4. King: A Life Jonathan Eig, Farrar Straus and Giroux

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

6. Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself Luke Russert Harper Horizon

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

9. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

3. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

Advertisement

6. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

7. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

9. When Women Were Dragons Kelly Barnhill Anchor

10. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay









PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

4. Quietly Hostile: Essays Samantha Irby Vintage

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay Books

7. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers Crown

8. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

9. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America Matt Kracht Chronicle

10. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence Dr. Anna Lembke Dutton

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 4. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.