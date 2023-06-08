Does CNN’s turmoil mean there’s no room on cable for independent news?

As Zaslav’s hand-picked CNN leader, Chris Licht, appeared to struggle with that remit in the months that followed, Zaslav backed him with the ultimate carte blanche statement: “Ratings be damned.”

The Warner Bros. Discovery chief, David Zaslav, was clear from the day he took control of CNN in 2022 about what he wanted for the cable news network. Publicly and privately he told associates, reporters and whoever else might care that he wanted to move the network away from what he viewed as left-leaning “advocacy” and toward more “balance.” His CNN would not be anti-Donald Trump and would be more welcoming for Republicans.

Indeed, the ratings would go on to be damned, as would be Licht’s tenure, which abruptly ended after little more than a year Wednesday, when Zaslav hit his limit.

Licht’s dismissal immediately raised a defining question for the television news industry and beyond: Can an unaligned, independent approach to news work in today’s splintered, on-demand media era, when audiences are primed for news on their own terms? And can it work in, of all places, the highly niche precincts of cable?

In the end, Licht’s attempt appeared to satisfy no one. And the early lines among some news commentators was that he had failed because his mission was impossible, a dead idea from a bygone time.

In fact, Licht’s short tenure does not provide an easy answer. His mission was in large part doomed by the particular shape of his assignment, his own missteps and an apparently incomplete understanding of the network as it existed before his arrival.

But it did illuminate just how hard it can be to find success where Licht was sent looking. Polarization is sky high, and Americans occupy dueling informational silos. Cable, a medium that played to divided interests from the start, is now competing with social media, where the most successful items tend to be the most stridently partisan and provocative.

Yet for all of that, trying to create a media version of a shared public square is especially hard without a clear notion of what it means to be “balanced” or to give equal say to “both voices,” as Zaslav puts it. That is especially the case when Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, still falsely maintains that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

And, several current and former CNN staff members said, that clear notion was precisely what was lacking under Licht and his boss, Zaslav, whose direction he was following. The definition was shaped more by what they did not want — all that had come before them under Licht’s predecessor, Jeff Zucker — than what they did want.

Several of them pointed to an early miscue from on high that bred early mistrust — and undercut Licht — with the CNN staff before the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia, CNN’s corporate parent, was even complete.

In an interview on CNBC in November 2021, a prominent Warner Bros. Discovery board member, cable pioneer John Malone, appeared to denigrate CNN and praise Fox News while discussing his own hopes for CNN under the new corporate structure.

“Fox News, in my opinion, has followed an interesting trajectory of trying to have news news, I mean, some actual journalism, embedded in a program schedule of all opinions,” Malone said. “I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing.”

It was taken as a slight to what was, in fact, a news organization brimming with distinguished journalists. Many of them revered Zucker, who was forced out in February 2022 after failing to report a romantic workplace relationship.

“His suggestion that CNN’s thousands of journalists were not real was deeply insulting,” said Brian Stelter, the network’s former top media correspondent and a former reporter at The New York Times. (Under Zucker, Stelter had emerged as the embodiment of the network’s sometimes combative defense against “fake news” attacks that Trump waged against the network, and a regular target of conservative criticism. He would become one of the first high-profile anchors Licht cut.) “I think the takeaway for many CNN staffers was that Malone wanted CNN to be more like Fox.”

Stelter maintains that the network was already recalibrating for the post-Trump era when Zaslav took over. Many staff members agreed with Licht on the general notion that the network should play it straight, and he and others viewed the new leadership as “punching at a straw man.”

For instance, one thing Zaslav and Licht made clear was that they wanted to reverse Republican resistance to appearing on CNN. “Republicans are back on the air,” Zaslav declared at a media conference in May. “Republicans weren’t on the air.”

Few came under attack from Trump the way CNN did. Memories are still fresh from the mail bomb scare at its New York offices in 2018 — part of an environment that subsided before Licht and Zaslav arrived.

Even now, Zucker’s fans at the network — and they are still legion — will say that if his incarnation of CNN at times appeared to run hot and angry, it had done so in defense of the truth.

“Under the Zucker regime, CNN said, ‘We may sound outraged, but we’re calling out lies, and we stand for truth. If that sounds angry, so be it,’” said Frank Sesno, a former CNN Washington bureau chief and now a professor at the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University.