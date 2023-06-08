A new installation spotlights the past — and present — of Boston Fish Pier

“Our hope is that they come to understand the deep history, but also appreciate what the seafood industry in Boston is today,” said Andrew Hargens, Massport chief development officer, at the debut of Boxes, which fell on World Ocean Day.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Port Authority debuted Boxes at the Boston Fish Pier, a lemon-yellow, 40-foot-long installation designed to spotlight the past and present of the hive of fish-mongering. This summer, the installation — meant to resemble a shipping container — will host weekly seafood markets and nonprofit programming to welcome visitors to the storied marketplace.

For over a century, the Boston Fish Pier has preserved a slice of the city’s deep-rooted maritime industry amid the development of the surrounding Seaport District. Now, the wharf is reeling in a new attraction.

Massport Chief Development Officer Andrew Hargens speaks to a crowd gathered as Massport hosts the opening of the Boxes at the Boston Fish Pier. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As a briny breeze wafted through the air, a crowd of a few dozen gathered to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the installation. The exterior of the open-air structure is bedecked in nautical murals by youth from Artists for Humanity. Inside, a “mini-museum” showcases a timeline of of the pier since construction began in 1910, breaks down the species that pass through the wharf, and shares the stories of some of the vendors who harvest, process, and distribute seafood there today.

“It’s a very proud day for our neighborhood,” said state Representative David Biele. “As we know, the seafood industry helped found Massachusetts, and we’re very proud of the work that’s being done behind us here at the Boston Fish Pier.”

Thursday also marked the beginning of weekly seafood markets, with pier vendors Boston Smoked Fish Co., Rocky Neck Fish, and Polkadog, which uses fish scraps to make pet treats, setting up shop. A rotating cast of climate-focused nonprofits, including Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the Stone Living Lab, will also come to Boxes throughout the summer; on Thursday, the World Ocean School was there touting its youth sailing programs.

Workers from Rocky Neck Fish chat with a customer at their stand with fresh fish for sale shortly after Massport hosted the opening of the Boxes at the Boston Fish Pier. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It sort of opens up the industry to the people in the city,” said Jared Auerbach, founder of Red’s Best, a seafood company with its headquarters on the pier. “We represent the city on a global scale, and my hope is that that becomes a source of pride for people in the city who don’t have anything to do with the seafood industry.”

The event follows decades of transformation for the 120,000-square-foot pier, which juts out from Northern Avenue into the Boston Harbor.

Opening in 1914, the wharf was once a bustling, one-stop-shop for seafarers to dock their vessels, unload their daily catch, and hawk their cod and haddock at the adjacent auction house. In 1936, around its peak, close to 350 million pounds passed through the wharf every year.

A blustery breeze tore the "R" off the Boston Fish Pier sign on April 2, 1946. Ed Fitzgerald, Globe Staff

In recent decades, though, as fishing regulations tightened and real estate prices surged transforming the area from the blue-collar South Boston Waterfront to the high-flying Seaport, the pier, too, has had to evolve.

Today, while there are still vessels that come and go from the port, the pier’s 20-some tenants are part of a more global supply chain; every day, shipments of seafood arrive via truck and are flown out from nearby Logan for international consumers. The auction is long gone. Even the No Name restaurant, a stalwart eatery on the pier, served its last bowl of chowder in 2019 following years of financial hardships.

Massport took charge of the pier in 1972, ensuring regular upkeep and keeping rents low — tenants have leases through 2029. In 2017, the wharf clinched a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

And now, there’s a spot to celebrate that history with a full stomach.

Officials gather for a ribbon-cutting as Massport hosts the opening of the Boxes at the Boston Fish Pier, a new public space on South Boston's waterfront. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.