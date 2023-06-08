New York City has lost tens of thousands of retail jobs, report finds

The city’s job losses in retail were also far worse than in the rest of the country; nationally, retail jobs were up an average 0.7 percent. Retail jobs are a critical part of the city’s job market, particularly for young people of color.

The study found that in the three years since February 2020, New York City lost 37,800 retail jobs, an 11.1 percent decline, while the overall private employment sector has regained all but 0.8 percent of jobs.

NEW YORK — The retail industry in New York City has shed thousands of jobs since the pandemic, even as the rest of the job market has almost fully recovered, according to a new report released Thursday from the Center for an Urban Future, a public policy think tank.

Advertisement

The retail industry — which includes clothing, sporting goods, and grocery stores, among others — has been shrinking for years, but the pandemic sped up the growth of online shopping, especially in big cities like New York, where the commercial ecosystem relies on tourism and still-half-empty office buildings, said Jonathan Bowles, the center’s director.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

“New York is on the verge of a crisis, when it comes to jobs that are accessible to New Yorkers without a college degree,” Bowles said, and the decline is contributing to widening racial disparities.

More than 70 percent of the city’s 301,700 retail jobs are held by Black, Hispanic, and Asian workers, a disproportionate share of whom did not finish college. Over one-fifth of that workforce is younger than 25.

In the first quarter of the year, the unemployment rate for Black New Yorkers was 12.2 percent, compared to 1.3 percent for white New Yorkers — the biggest gap this century.

A spokesperson for City Hall pointed to the mayor’s “New New York” plans for economic development, and said that the mayor’s office was “proud to have ushered in a 99 percent recovery of private-sector jobs post-pandemic,” but did not address why New York was losing more retail jobs than the national average.

Advertisement

The industries in New York that are growing — tech, finance, health, legal, and accounting services — are not accessible to the workforce that has been laid off, Bowles said.

And growing sectors that are accessible might not meet demand or offer the same level of pay.

The average annual wage across all retail sectors in 2021 was $53,900, according to James Parrott, the director of economic and fiscal policy at the Center for New York City Affairs at the New School.

Jobs for couriers and messengers, who made on average wages of $48,180 in 2021, have risen more than 20 percent in the last three years, a reflection of an uptick in e-commerce. But that amounted to only 4,300 new jobs, Bowles said.

The growth of home health care services has also been sharp, with a gain of 41,700 new jobs, but those positions tend to pay far less than some retail jobs.

Home health aides, predominantly women of color, were paid an average $30,560 in 2021, according to Parrott.

“They’re basically getting paid minimum wage,” he said.

The working-age population of New York City was down 400,000 people in March and April of 2023, compared to the start of 2020, which hurt retail demand, Parrott said.

To counter the losses in retail, Bowles said, the city should invest in job training programs that can help retail workers transition to other fields.

Advertisement

The report also recommended offering tax incentives to encourage in-person shopping and, most crucially, expanding new affordable housing in the five boroughs to increase foot traffic and shore up demand.