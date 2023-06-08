What to buy for a father who’s always on the go

Father’s Day can be a tricky gifting occasion for someone who professes to have everything he needs. But for dads who have the travel bug (moms, too, for that matter), there are always some new and notable ideas for gifting that are worth considering, from an inexpensive but innovative multi-tool like the Geekey ($20) to a luxurious splurge — how about a seat upgrade for that long transcontinental flight?

Light travel basics include a good quality backpack, a light workhorse daypack like Osprey’s Daylite, ($65) and a slim fanny pack/ belt bag for essentials. (Cotopaxi’s colorful bags are fun, affordable, and sustainably sourced.) But nothing beats a well-constructed, smooth-rolling carry-on. Rollink offers a new twist on the hard-shell spinner with a variety of sizes and styles that are durable, lightweight, and super easy to maneuver with 360-degree double wheels ($200 and up). The kicker is that they are also collapsible, folding flat for easy, efficient storage.

And speaking of efficiency, some folks swear by packing cubes for space-saving organization (Bagail’s eight-piece set is the Amazon’s Choice top seller at $20). But sometimes less is more if Dad wants to show up somewhere in high style. That’s where the clever new FoldnPack Smart Hanger can help ($20). You hang a garment, then fold in the top hook and hinges on each side to fit compactly in a suitcase. It can help prevent wrinkles during the journey, and it’s ready to hang when he reaches his destination. And how about a toiletry bag upgrade? A lot of the new ones are much lighter weight than the old leather/vinyl bags, and many offer some terrific organizational features. Bagsmart’s Dopp Kit ($28) also has a double zipper for easy, fully open access, a waterproof compartment for wet/dry separation, allows bottles to stand upright, and is water resistant.

Clothing

Unless you really know your guy’s size and style, gifts of clothing can be a bit precarious. The committed outdoorsman will probably be set with the basics. But even the casual traveler can benefit from quick-dry pants and shirts, and even better are those that include some sun protection (like Orvis’s Tech Chambray Work Shirt, about $100) and/or bug repellent (like L.L. Bean’s No Fly Zone Shirt, $99). And high-quality socks, especially compression socks like TravelSox ($30) and Bombas ($28), are always a safe and practical bet, especially helpful for long flights.

But let’s talk pockets. Who couldn’t use more of those, and innovative brand SCOTTeVEST is all about pockets, starting with its best-selling RFID Travel Vest ($184). It’s beautifully constructed of durable but lightweight, stain- and water-repellant polyester that’s machine washable and wrinkle-resistant. It inconspicuously features a whopping 26 pockets of varying sizes, including one that can fit a tablet up to 12.9 inches and built-in RFID blocking. The convertible Revolution 2.0 Jacket features similar features (25 pockets) plus a removable hood and sleeves. Even the elegant T5 Sport Coat ($349) has 19 pockets, but looks polished and professional on top of all the functionality.

Electronics

The average dad may benefit from some electronic upgrades. A travel adapter like the affordable EPICKA Universal ($25) can be a godsend for the globetrotter. For long travels, wireless noise-canceling headphones and/or ear pods can make the trip a lot more bearable, masking airplane static and crying children while delivering excellent sound quality for listening to music, movies, and books. Bose, Sony, and Apple make superb, high-end products, but if you’re on a budget, Soundcore’s Space A40 are less than $100, and enthusiasts rave about the sound quality, comfort, and ease of use. For portable charging, Anker power banks are a good choice — the slim 337 PowerCore can efficiently charge three devices at once and weighs just over a pound. And how about organizing all those electronics? While iMangoo’s Shockproof case is Amazon’s top seller ($10), BAGSMART’s soft series kits offer a bit more flexibility depending on needs.

Illumination

My new favorite travel accessory lights up the night, whether discretely reading in bed or walking to the campsite. Worn around the neck, Buddy Beat Light ($65) not only has powerful LED lights on the front and a glow-in the dark logo on the back for illumination, it is a Bluetooth speaker that can connect to your devices. It’s light and impressively versatile, though committed outdoorsmen may want a more serious headlamp. If camping is a hobby, the new collapsible, environmentally friendly SolarPuffs ($32) offer convenience and ambience. The novel self-inflating origami cube design makes them super compact and light, with a solar panel that charges quickly and handles that let you hang in the sun during daytime travel.

Relaxation

A good read is a must for every trip, whether it’s the latest travel guide to your destination or an eReader loaded with fiction. And a good pair of compact, high-quality binoculars, like Nikon’s ACULON A211 ($110), can transform nature viewing. But here’s an off-beat suggestion: If your guy is artistically inclined, what about a Mini Buddha Board ($18)? With a brush, a little water, and imagination, he can doodle to his heart’s content. As the water dries, the image disappears, ready to start anew — a very Zen way to take the edge off at day’s end. After all, it’s not just about the destination, it’s also about the journey.

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.