The Nada Cart opens at Faneuil Hall; former Eastern Standard bartender Seth Freidus strikes out on his own

Kosher Danish-Israeli bakery Bakey is now serving savory breads and iced lattes at Brookline’s 2Life Communities’ Brown Family House (370 Harvard St.), an income-inclusive, Jewish senior adult community in Coolidge Corner. Happily, it’s open to the public. This is the second area location for Israeli chefs Uri Scheft and Or Ohana; a Theater District location opened in 2021. Enjoy their ultra-fresh braided breads, almond babkas, spinach and cheese burekas, and Umbria coffee from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

Openings : The Nada Cart is now open at Faneuil Hall (8 North Market St.): Visit daily from 11 a.m. for empanadas filled with roasted pork and ham; mushrooms, leeks, and goat cheese; and black beans and red peppers.

Coming soon: Seth Freidus has poured drinks at Eastern Standard, Alden & Harlow, and Waypoint. Now he’s striking out on his own with Good Company in Charlestown (100 Hood Park). The neighborhood cocktail bar will be “without any pretense,” per a release, and is slated to open this fall.

Parties: Visit the South End’s Atlántico (600 Harrison Ave.) for chef Michael Serpa’s free paella and Island Creek oysters on Tuesday, June 13, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There’s a cash bar and a customized roster of Spanish rosé. RSVP “fiesta de paella” to info@atlantico.com to reserve your spot.

Paella at Atlántico. Handout

Happy hours: Civility Social House at Assembly Row (490 Foley St.) launches a weekday happy hour starting at 4 p.m. Sneak in within 30 minutes for free short rib, grilled chicken, meatball, roasted mushroom, and tuna sliders with a drink purchase; get 75 percent off until 5 p.m., with smaller discounts until 6 p.m. Not a slider fan? Other appetizers are half off. Civilized, indeed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.