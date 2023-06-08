Across the country, migrant surge is often a case for emergency response. In Mass., Healey is keeping her options open.

Making an emergency declaration would give Governor Maura Healey “great latitude” to loosen regulations and remove layers of bureaucracy to more quickly and easily secure medical supplies, hotel rooms, and other necessary provisions, said Stephen J. McGrail, former director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, or MEMA.

But not Massachusetts, despite being so overwhelmed with migrant and homeless families that the available network of shelters is maxed out.

The big influx of migrants in recent months prompted New York to call a state of emergency and Florida to activate additional National Guard members to help cope with the surge. New York City, Chicago, El Paso, and Washington, D.C. made their own emergency declarations, too.

Under an emergency declaration, governors can bypass normal procurement rules that require a competitive bid process, allowing them to more quickly hire vendors and contractors or rent places for people to stay. An emergency declaration also allows the state to more expediently mobilize members of the National Guard to help in the response.

Such a declaration also enables the governor to formally appeal to the president for disaster relief funding, which could include money for emergency housing, food, and water.

“It’s everything that would be available for a natural disaster,” McGrail said.

Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state, meaning the government is obligated to provide care for some homeless families.

Healey and her aides said they are coordinating a response to the crisis and leaving the door open to an emergency declaration.

“I am going to do whatever I can to maximize resources and funding and support from the federal government as we continue to work with communities and nonprofits around the state,” the governor said Monday.

Her spokesperson, Karissa Hand, added that the administration is “evaluating our options.”

“With rising housing costs and a steady flow of new arrivals to our state, it has been a challenge to add capacity fast enough to shelter all families seeking assistance,” Hand acknowledged.

Making such an emergency declaration is unprecedented in Massachusetts, however, and the potential benefits would provide only temporary relief for a situation that demands a more permanent answer, say those who work with homeless and migrant families.

“We need both an emergency and long-term solution to start to impact this crisis,” said Leah Bradley, executive director of the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance, describing the federal help a state of emergency could bring as at most a “Band-aid.”

The new arrivals — many of whom are fleeing political strife, street violence, and economic collapse — are turning up at Logan Airport, South Station, hospitals, and community intake centers at all hours. As of Tuesday, there were 1,037 homeless families placed in hotel shelters alone. When Healey took office in January, there were 388.

A similar strain in other cities has led to calls for help.

In early May, then-Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an emergency declaration calling for state and federal help to house migrant and homeless families in the city, where some were sleeping on the floor of police stations. Last fall, Washington, D.C., declared a public health emergency and New York City issued an executive order, both citing the busloads of migrants being sent from Texas as contributing to an influx that overwhelmed their shelter systems.

In December 2022, El Paso declared a state of emergency in hopes of receiving money and staffing from the state of Texas to add shelters.

Governors have also used emergency declarations to respond to the migrant crisis.

After New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared an emergency and sent some migrants to suburban counties, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order that would allow the state to use as many as 500 additional National Guard members to help with logistics and operations at shelter sites, citing the expiration of a pandemic-era policy that had made it easier to quickly expel unauthorized migrants.

In January, Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard via executive order to respond to an influx of migrants arriving in the Florida Keys.

State officials said no Massachusetts communities have passed their own emergency declarations nor have they asked Healey’s office to do something similar.

Massachusetts governors have used states of emergency mostly in response to weather events such as blizzards and hurricanes, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after he was sworn in as the state’s first standalone housing secretary in decades, Edward M. Augustus Jr. said he would consider using federal funds to deal with overwhelmed shelters, but offered few details.

“It is going to, by necessity, be a partnership between the federal government, the state government, and local cities and towns,” he said. “It won’t work otherwise.”

Even without an emergency declaration, a number of Massachusetts groups have received funding through FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which was funded by Congress to help localities dealing with newly arrived migrants and other unhoused people. The program is being phased out, and regardless, some beneficiaries said it still wasn’t enough.

“You look at the need in this area versus what we are awarded in funding,” said Megan Moynihan of United Way of Pioneer Valley. Her county received $258,000 through the program this year. “The disparity is unbelievable,” she said.

Boston received about $877,000, according to the federal agency, and has spent $220,000 to help nonprofits house migrant families. Officials said declaring a state of emergency would not result in the city receiving additional resources or support.

In calling for a state of emergency, Healey could also catch unwanted political flak, some Democratic strategists said. Compared to more routine emergencies, the migrant crisis is less tangible, making it difficult to convey the urgency to residents and local leaders who don’t interact with homeless or migrant families on a daily basis.

Moreover, some said the new governor likely doesn’t want to show weakness or appear as if she can’t handle the situation on her own.

“No one looks down on a governor who says we need federal help because a hurricane just hit us,” longtime Democratic consultant Jason Cincotti said. “But something like the homelessness crisis . . . I can understand why a politician isn’t going to rush into that.”

To be sure, the Healey administration has worked for months to address the crisis, including adding tens of millions to the emergency shelter system, as well as directing an infusion to local organizations helping migrants with case management and legal assistance.

The state’s housing agency expects to hire more than 50 additional staff to help those seeking shelter, a spokesperson said. It’s also trying to improve its call center, which receives the majority of contacts and applications for shelter and is overwhelmed with the volume.

Those who work with migrant, refugee, and homeless families acknowledge that while emergency funding would be welcome, more permanent housing solutions and expedited work permits for asylum seekers would best support people trying to get on their feet.

Jeff Thielman, chief executive of the International Institute of New England, which serves newly arrived migrants in Greater Boston, agreed that the federal government needs to help on “a more global level” to address the needs.

“What’s necessary is a multi-pronged approach,” said Thielman, who recently met with members of the state’s congressional delegation on the issue. “If these folks could get employment authorization quickly, they won’t be a burden on our shelter system. . . . I don’t know if we are at a point in this state where the federal government assistance is necessary.”

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.