Air quality alerts remain in effect for Mass. and R.I.

Air quality continues to pose a health concern in Massachusetts and Rhode Island as the Northeast is impacted by wildfire smoke from Canada, officials said Thursday.

Air quality alerts are in effect until Friday at midnight in parts of western and central Massachusetts and large portions of Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service.

“Simulation of #smoke plume over Southern New England indicates some possible improvement today for much of the region, as smoke plume gets shunted southward,’’ forecasters posted on Twitter Thursday. “Smoke would then be focused along the south coast of MA, RI & CT. Nonetheless, Air Quality Alerts remain posted.”