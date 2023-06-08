Ashish Jha to leave post as White House COVID-19 czar, return to Brown University

When he was appointed to tackle the nation’s post-emergency phase of the pandemic, the administration transitioned from reacting to the virus to a public health management approach.

Jha plans to leave the White House on June 15 to return to his previous position as dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health on July 1. He will be the administration’s last of the rotating COVID-19 czars.

PROVIDENCE — Dr. Ashish Jha, who took a temporary leave from his post at Brown University to serve as the White House Covid-19 czar in March 2022, will leave the Biden administration next week.

Jha’s “appointment to the White house was a temporary leave from Brown,” said university spokesman Brian Clark on a call with the Globe on Thursday. “He’s been in touch with other leaders at Brown over the last few months to discuss the timing [of his return].”

“When I took office, our nation was facing a once-in-a generation pandemic, hit with a virus that changed everything. Thanks to my Administration’s whole-of-government approach, we now have the tools to manage COVID-19 and the virus no longer controls our daily lives. For the last year, I have relied on Dr. Ashish Jha to help me do just that as the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator,” said President Biden in a statement Thursday. “As one of the leading public health experts in America, he has effectively translated and communicated complex scientific challenges into concrete actions that helped save and improve the lives of millions of Americans.”

Jha took over the COVID-19 coordinator position from Jeffrey Zients, who is now serving as White House chief of staff.

The Biden administration’s public health emergency ended on May 11.

