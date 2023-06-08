Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: June 9-16

Does anyone remember blue skies? After a hazy week (that feels like a month) of smoke and rain, I come bearing sunny news, neighbors. Whether you like beer, historic homes, sea glass or live music, we’ve got a fest for that.

TWO KINGS AND A SHARK

Nothing says summer nights like a drive-in movie, and this week Misquamicut Drive-in is showing summer blockbusters, including two kings and a shark: Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” June 9, award-magnet “Elvis,” June 10, and the classic “Jaws” June 16. (Come say hi: I’ll be the one parked closest to the big screen for Chris Hemsworth.) $25 per carload. Gates open 6:30 p.m. Previews at 8 p.m; movie at 9 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here.

SING US A SONG

Just as the Piano Man announced the end of an era, bidding adieu to his Madison Square Garden residency in ‘24, PPAC welcomes a tribute: “Celebrating Billy Joel: America’s Piano Man” hits Providence June 9. Multi-instrumentalists including Rob Stringer and Alex Dee play hits you know by heart, from “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” and “New York State of Mind” to “Uptown Girl” and, yes, “Piano Man.” From $13. 8 p.m. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. Details here.

PRIDE OPENING & MORE

Newport celebrates the opening of the Newport Pride Center June 9, 4-8 p.m. at 42 Spring St. According to their announcement, from workshops and panel discussions to cultural events and showcases, their mission is to “support and work with the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Newport area, to advocate for equality and more inclusive policies and safe, welcoming spaces; provide resources and education to expand community understanding and support for diverse LGBTQ+ identities and history.” Learn more about the center and events here.

Meanwhile, Providence Flea hosts the first-ever Big Pride Flea June 9, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Farm Fresh RI Market Hall. According to billing “t’s an opportunity for us as a gay-owned business to showcase our fellow LGBTQ+ vendors and allies, own the joy in our existence, and celebrate our differences and each other during Pride Month — and every month, frankly!” 10 Sims Ave. Details here.

There’s a lot more going on this month in Rhody — stay tuned.

INAUGURAL PVD PORCHFEST

Welp, this sounds epic. The East Side turns into a full-on campus of concerts June 10 with “Providence Porchfest.” From Humboldt Avenue to Edgehill Road, Blackstone Boulevard to Lorimer Avenue, porches will become stages, and local musicians will rock a whole neighborhood.

The event brings together local musicians who play shows on porches in different neighborhoods.

The fest is free. The only goal is good vibes. There’s no food or beer stands per se, so they encourage you to stop in local eateries and pubs. Things kick off at noon, and some 30 concerts run from noon into the evening. The fest is rain or shine. Let’s do this thing, PVD. This is how you grow community. Learn more here.

NO IPA FEST

Cheers, beer fans, to the 2nd Annual NO IPA Fest. Styled both as No IPA and NOIPA Fest — either way I hear Kramer’s “No Bagel No Bagel” chant in my head — Beervana’s NO IPA Fest, billed as an “exploration and celebration of some of the 80+ other delicious craft beer styles,” brings dozens of breweries to PVD’s Waterfire Arts Center June 10.

Their goal? “To get people excited and invigorated about Goses, Milds, Kölsch, Gruits, Porters, Stouts, Sours, Barley Wines, Saisons, Dubbels, the many types of Bocks, Wee Heavys and all the beautiful Pilsner varieties as well as the other 80 or more beer styles not super well known these days.” 2-5 p.m. $60 general admission scores you a tasting glass, and unlimited 2 oz pours. Details here and here.

41ST ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF HISTORIC HOUSES

History buffs, take note: PVD celebrates its annual Festival of Historic Houses June 10. Presented by the Providence Preservation Society, the fest offers self-guided tours of homes and gardens in the Elmwood neighborhood between Congress and Adelaide avenues. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $60, must be purchased in advance. Details here and here.

ADULT SKATE NIGHT

Whether you grew up in the 1970s, ‘80s or ‘90s, it’s time to glide into your glory days at United Skates of America’s Adult Skate Night June 10. DJ Meatball (love it) will take requests all night. Rollerskates are free with admission. Rollerblade rentals are $5. Laser tag and rock climbing are available for $5 per person per game. The only question: After a night of Gen Xers and millennials playing tag, climbing, and rollerblading — all in an afternoon’s play for 9 year-old-you — who’s bringing the Advil and knee braces? 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tickets from $20. 75 New Road, East Providence. Details here.

JOHN MELLENCAMP

… nee John Cougar Mellencamp nee John Cougar nee Johnny Cougar rocks PPAC June 11. As of this writing there are still tickets left, so hop on it Mellen-heads. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, John Steinbeck Award winner and Woody Guthrie Award winner needs no description. It’s time to belt “Pink Houses.” From $89.50. 8 p.m. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. Details here.

ASSEMBLY OF FOOD TRUCKS

Food trucks, assemble!! (Yes, I just said that in my best superhero voice.) Burrillville’s Assembly Theatre hosts “Assembly of Food Trucks” June 11 from 4:30 -8:30 p.m. BYO blankets and chairs, then wander the trucks to build-your-own picnic. Plus live music, and local brews and wine via Trinity Brewhouse. Free, pay for what you eat. 26 East Ave., Burrillville. Details here.

SEA GLASS FESTIVAL

As a lifelong beachcomber, I’m already in. (Fellow sea-glass hunters, you feel me.) The Sea Glass Festival hits Windjammer Surf Restaurant on Misquamicut Beach June 11. Artisans will bring their “ocean-themed one-of-a-kind pieces” — from home-decor to jewelry — plus music, food and the beach. Bonus points if you find sea glass. Free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 321 Atlantic Ave. Misquamicut Beach, Westerly. Details here.

FREE GRATEFUL DEAD TUNES

This summer may be Dead & Co.’s last tour, but the music never stops, baby: Rhody’s own Dead tribute band, Violin River, plays a free concert June 11 at The Met in Pawtucket. Dance time, heads. 1005 Main St. Details here.

MUSIC + DINNER AT THE FARM

Yes to all those words. Pat’s Pastured in Greenwich hosts “Music + Dinner at the Farm” June 15 from 5:30-7:30. Billed as “a celebration of our community, this land, and the food it helps to provide,” find burgers, live music with Rhody folk duo The Quahogs, farm animals, and “tons of other on-the-farm fun.” Dinner includes your choice of grass-fed burger, veggie burger, or two Pat’s Pastured hotdogs; seasonal side salad; seasonal vegetable, and drink. Kids meals include Pat’s Pastured hot dog or mac and cheese; chips and drink. It’s a picnic-style dinner: BYO blankets and chairs. Adult meals $30, kid meals $15. 830 South Road, East Greenwich. Details here and here.

GALLERY NIGHT

All aboard! Gallery Night is part of what makes PVD the Creative Capital. Where else can you hop aboard a trolley to soak up art? Hop on June 15 to see galleries, museums, and other creative hot spots. There are also free walking tours, or go it on your own. #GalleryNightProvidence. Details here.

SOUTH AFRICAN JAZZ IN A BIRD SANCTUARY

Newport Live x Norman Bird Sanctuary collab for their third annual Summer Outdoor Series. The season kicks off with the McCoy Mrubata Quartet June 16 at 7 p.m. BYO picnic to groove at Middletown’s bird sanctuary — beer and wine will be for sale.

Born in 1959 in Cape Town, he left school when it “became impossible in the fiery aftermath of the 1976 uprising,” according to his bio on musicafrica.net. The three-time winner of the South African Music Award in Traditional Jazz, he currently lives in Johannesburg. $35. 583 Third Beach Road, Middletown. Concert info. here. Learn more about the artist here. Get a sense here.

ROCKET MAN

Hold me closer, Tony Danza… Yup, “Rocket Man” is at PPAC, and I’ve got Elton John hits stuck in my head. (What, are those not the real lyrics?) “Rocket Man,” Rus Anderson’s spectacle of an Elton John tribute show hits PPAC June 16. It’s time to belt out the classics together, Rhody. 7:30 p.m. Tickets from $13. Details here.

JUNETEENTH BLOCK PARTY

PVD’s Kin Southern Table + Bar kicks off Juneteenth Weekend with the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Block Party June 16 from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Expect good food, specialty cocktails, games, DJs, dancing and more food. $5 admission. Free admission kids 12 and under. 71 Washington St. Details here.

BEER & CHEESE

Yes, please. Bristol’s Six Pack Brewing collabs with Barrington’s Rind Cheese Shop for a Rhody-made nosh-sesh June 16. Embark on a flight of four brews paired with cheeses. Because beer and cheese. $30. 6-8 p.m. At Six Pack Brewing, 87 Gooding Ave. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.