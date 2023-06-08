Blue Line will be free to ride during Sumner Tunnel closure this summer

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation plans to shut down the Sumner Tunnel so that crews can complete repairs, including restoring the ceiling and installing new lights, utility conduits, and cables. The tunnel has been closed most weekends since last spring.

The fare gates on the entire Blue Line will be open for the duration of the closure, from July 5 to Aug. 31, a MassDOT spokesperson said, and the cost of parking at MBTA lots and garages on the Blue Line will be $2 per day.

The Blue Line will be free to ride this summer while the Sumner Tunnel is closed, officials are set to announce Friday as part of a wide-ranging effort to ease commutes while the key East Boston-to-downtown connection is shuttered for repairs.

“We are working hard to provide as many mitigation measures as possible to those impacted,” said state Secretary of Transportation Gina Fiandaca in a statement.

As part of the soon-to-be announced mitigation measures, the East Boston ferry will also be free during the closure, the spokesperson said, and commuter rail riders at Salem and Swampscott stations will be charged a subway fare of $2.40 per ride with parking available at those stations for $2 per day and free parking at some lots north of Salem.

A new Lynn ferry will operate between the Blossom St. dock in Lynn to Central Wharf in Boston for the price of a subway fare ($2.40) with free parking. Discounted tolls will be provided for the Tobin Bridge and Ted Williams Tunnel for those registered in the Resident Discount Program, the spokesperson said.

The apparently unprecedented elimination of fares on the Blue Line and other mitigation measures follow months of negotiations with advocates and lawmakers, who for a year have been pushing for the Blue Line to be free to ride while the tunnel is closed.

Last June, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, Boston City Council President Edward Flynn, Boston Councilor Gabriela Coletta, state Senator Lydia Edwards, and Representatives Adrian Madaro, Jessica Giannino, and Jeff Turco sent a letter to then-Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver asking the agency to do more to reduce car traffic while the tunnel is closed by improving transit service and eliminating Blue Line fares.

The Blue Line, which connects Revere, East Boston, and downtown Boston, had long been considered the MBTA’s most reliable subway line. Wait times between trains had remained shorter than other lines, around six minutes on weekdays, according to TransitMatters’ analysis of MBTA data, despite the agency’s cuts to subway service put in place last June.

But an increase in slow zones has plagued the line since March. Blue Line riders endured the elimination of most weeknight train service over two weeks in late April and early May as the MBTA said it was working to repair its tracks. Still more than 30 percent of the Blue Line’s tracks currently have speed restrictions in place because of track defects, according to the T’s dashboard, slowing down service.

Lawmakers representing Eastie and surrounding municipalities had hoped all slow zones on the line would be eliminated by the time of the closure.

Massport, which oversees Boston Logan International Airport, took out ads in local newspapers this week urging people to take public transportation to and from the airport and give themselves two extra hours to get to the airport while the Sumner Tunnel is closed.

A MassDOT spokesperson said there will be a 25 percent discount for Logan Express tickets when riders buy tickets online, and children under 17 years old will be able to ride free. People who ride the ferry to the airport will be able to skip the security line at Logan with proof of a ticket, the spokesperson said.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.