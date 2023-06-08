Dartmouth to wrap up $3.7B capital campaign

“Our community’s historic accomplishment — a campaign with $3.7 billion in commitments to date and 60 percent undergraduate alumni participation — is a resounding affirmation of the core values that define Dartmouth and our aspirations for the future,” Hanlon said in a press release. “Ultimately, our success is measured not by funds raised but by lives changed and the impact we are having on the world.”

The campaign, called “The Call to Lead,” officially ends on June 30, which is President Philip Hanlon’s last day of his decade-long tenure.

Dartmouth College on Thursday said it is wrapping up a massive, five-year capital campaign that brought in $3.7 billion to the Ivy League school, the largest in its history.

The campaign, which began in April 2018, has allowed Dartmouth to expand financial aid and grow programs aimed at helping first-generation students succeed on campus. The funds also were used to launch a hub for interdisciplinary learning and test efforts to expand research and experiential learning opportunities in Arctic studies, global security, Black intellectual life, and tribal sovereignty.

The college’s financial aid program benefited from a $500 million investment in endowed scholarships, which resulted in the elimination of loans from all undergraduate financial aid awards and universal need-blind admissions, which means it does not consider an applicant’s ability to pay tuition. Dartmouth is also one of a handful of colleges to meet 100 percent of demonstrated need regardless of citizenship status.

The gifts also supported a $100 million effort to improve the success and leadership of historically underrepresented groups in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

More than 200 volunteers helped secure donations from 105 countries for the fundraising efforts. The college said it saw “unprecedented giving” by alumni of color and international donors, and 115 women gave $1 million or more to the school.

Donors gave nearly $60 billion to higher education institutions in the 2022 fiscal year, according to an annual survey from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, a 12.5 percent increase from the year prior.

Other New England colleges and universities have completed multi-billion fundraising campaigns in recent years with the Harvard Campaign, which ended in 2018, raising $9.6 billion, and the MIT “Campaign for a Better World,” raising $6.24 billion when it ended in 2021. Boston University also raised $1.85 billion over seven years, ending in 2019.

