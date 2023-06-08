Dave & Buster’s to pay $275,000 in penalties for child labor violations, AG Campbell announces

The company, which has three locations in Massachusetts — in Braintree, Natick, and Woburn — will pay more than $275,000 in penalties and compensation to more than 800 employees, according to a press release from Campbell’s office.

Dave & Buster’s, a Texas-based arcade and restaurant chain, violated state labor laws by overworking minors, employing minors without work permits, and failing to provide required meal breaks, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced Thursday.

“Ensuring that employers are in compliance with these laws and that all employees are compensated and treated justly is an important priority for my office, and we will do everything we can to uphold and protect the rights of workers in Massachusetts,” Campbell said.

Dave & Buster’s employees regularly worked shifts longer than six hours without any meal breaks, according to the attorney general’s office. The company also employed several minors without a state-mandated work permit and 16- and 17-year-old employees worked late hours during the week, violating the state statute that limits work hours to no later than 10 p.m. on school nights for underage workers.

The settlement with Dave & Buster’s was the culmination of an investigation by the attorney general’s Fair Labor Division, which was sparked by a complaint from a parent alleged their child was forced to work past midnight on a school night and complaints of denied meal breaks.

Massachusetts law requires employers to provide workers with a minimum 30-minute unpaid meal break for each six hours worked per day.

Campbell’s office has previously issued citations to companies for child labor law and time-off violations, including two Dunkin’ franchisees last month totaling $370,000 for failing to obtain work permits for minors.

Last year, under then-Attorney General Maura Healey, the office cited Family Dollar $1.5 million for meal break violations.

