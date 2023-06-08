Dorchester man fishing along railroad tracks in Wareham killed by freight train

Cater was struck by a “trash train,” which was proceeding over the Narrows Crossing railroad bridge at around 25 miles per hour, and pushed into the waterway below, the statement said.

Christopher Cater, 56, was struck on the Massachusetts Coastal Railroad tracks at 2:19 p.m., the Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A Dorchester man who was fishing along railroad tracks in Wareham was struck and killed by a freight train hauling trash to Cape Cod, authorities said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Cruz said a preliminary investigation points to the crash “as a horrific accident.”

“Our condolences go out to the family and also to all the responders that showed up here, that did the best that they could do to take care of this gentleman,” Cruz said, according to video broadcast by WCVB-TV.

Wareham fire responded to the scene at 2:24 p.m. and assisted with pulling [Cater] out of the water, said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Haskell.

Cater was transported to Tobey Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

All crossing barriers were functioning, the statement said, and the horn was sounded repeatedly as it traveled by the victim. The tracks are adjacent to routes 6 and 28 in Wareham, the statement said.

The freight train was traveling southbound toward Yarmouth, said Mass. Coastal President and CEO Chris Podgurski.

Podgurski said there have been numerous other close calls in the area, where many people go fishing. However, he said, this is the first time a person has been struck.

“It’s a known area for trespassers to be on the railroad trying to get to the fishing area,” Podgurski said. “We report to the police department on a constant basis, for tresspassing (in the area).”

















