Grieving husband wants to raise awareness of postpartum depression

Ariana Sutton, 36, took her own life on May 31, nine days after she gave birth to twins and fell into the darkness of postpartum depression. Her life was honored with a memorial service for her family and friends earlier this week.

On the card was a picture of his wife, Ariana, with a bright smile across her face.

EASTON — Tyler Sutton sat on a couch in the living room of his childhood home Thursday morning and leaned forward with his hands clasped, looking down at a memorial prayer card resting on the coffee table.

As he grieves this unimaginable loss, Tyler Sutton, an Easton police officer, is working to raise awareness about the importance of mental health care during and after pregnancy. He wants other couples to be prepared for the possibility of postpartum depression and to know that seeking help is not a sign of weakness.

“The alternative is risking our story becoming your story,” Sutton said Thursday. “I’m not trying to scare people, but if scaring them is enough to get them to be aware of it, then I guess I am.”

The twins, a boy and a girl, were born about three weeks early and remain in care at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Tyler Sutton said. He lives at their home in Norton with their 4-year-old daughter, Melody.

About one in eight women experience symptoms of postpartum depression after giving birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The symptoms are similar to depression but can also involve feelings of guilt about not being a good mom or withdrawing from family and feeling disconnected from their child.

Tyler Sutton said he noticed small but distinct changes in Ariana’s personality following the birth of their first child four years ago when they were living in Easton. He said she began cleaning their house constantly and later expressed concerns about the quality of their tap water.

“It became a focal point of her attention, which never happened before [and] was odd,” he said. “But a lot of the time what may seem not as big of a deal to the husband or partner is a very big deal to someone going through postpartum depression. It’s bouncing around in their head at an alarming rate, and you just can’t see it.”

Tyler began working the overnight shift at the police department to make some extra money and so he could be home during the day. One morning, he came home after his shift ended at 8 a.m. and heard their daughter, Melody, crying in her crib. He went to their bedroom and found Ariana lying in bed awake and staring at the wall.

“I think that was the earliest time [where I said,] ‘Okay, now this is a problem. We need to get help,’” Tyler said.

In a rush to address the problem, they went with the first therapist they found, a doctor who specialized in post-traumatic stress disorder, and Ariana began taking medication. But her mental health continued to decline until one day Ariana told Tyler to take her to Newton-Wellesley, the hospital where Melody was born.

After waiting for hours, they met with a doctor who recommended admitting Ariana into the hospital so she could be monitored, which Ariana quickly accepted. She ended up staying for several weeks and, even though she was improving, she told Tyler and her doctors she felt she had abandoned her daughter by coming to the hospital.

“We were trying to tell her that she was doing the right thing ... [and] you’ll be home before you know it,” he said.

Ariana was released but later returned after a few weeks because she felt the medication wasn’t working, Tyler said. She was admitted again but this would be the last time.

“After the second time, she finally came home and was back to her old self again,” Tyler said. “But the postpartum depression and what happened was still a lingering shadow behind her that she couldn’t ignore.”

Tyler said Ariana “flourished as a mother” in the years that followed as she continued taking medication and would see her therapist periodically.

Tyler and Ariana wanted to have more children but they chose to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease, Tyler said. Ariana became pregnant with twins and had an expected delivery date of June 14, but they arrived on May 22.

Ariana was retaken by postpartum depression almost immediately after the twins were born, Tyler said.

“As soon as the babies were out and taken away, you could see that she started to blame herself for them being born early,” he said. “She thought she had done something wrong.”

They were prepared this time. Ariana and her doctors had worked out a plan to put her back on the medication and “nip it in the bud before it became a problem,” Tyler said.

“But none of us anticipated it hitting her this quickly, because the first time it happened gradually over weeks, and it’s as if it all hit her in the span of a couple of days,” he said. “It blindsided a lot of us.”

Ariana was released from the hospital May 26. They were told that their twins, Everly Irene and Rowan Stephen, were healthy but would need to stay in a special care unit for a few more weeks.

Tyler said Ariana was struggling at home while their twins were in the hospital and tried to focus her attention on tending to Melody.

On May 31st, Tyler said he left their house to take Melody to a day camp and drop off some paperwork in Easton so the twins could be added to their health insurance. Ariana was dead when Tyler returned home.

In the days since her death, neighbors and friends have rallied around the Suttons. An online fund-raiser to support the family had raised about $325,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

More than anything else, Tyler Sutton wants to tell his family’s story to make more families aware of the risk and terrible power of postpartum depression. He’d like to start with nixing the phrase “baby blues.”

“I think it’s a cop-out for people who don’t want to admit that it might be postpartum depression,” he said. “Maybe you’ll waste a therapist’s time, but you know what? It’s better than the alternative. It’s better than not reaching out and it getting worse and you end up having to lose time with your family.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.