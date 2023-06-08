Here’s what you need to know to stay safe from Canadian wildfire smoke

New Englanders have endured the effects of the Canadian wildfires all week. Grey skies and smoke-filled air have become the reality for many over the last few days. However, there is more to know about what Canadian officials are calling the “worst wildfire season ever,” when it comes to health. As smoke from the blazes of out-of-control fires in Quebec intensifies in the U.S, here is how experts say you should protect yourself.

People wear face masks as they arrive to Newark Liberty International Airport amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires on June 8, 2023.)

According to Dr. Elliot Israel, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, those at highest risk are individuals with pre-existing conditions, like asthma, lung and heart disease, pregnant people, infants, and older adults. Brady Scott, a fellow of the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) and associate professor at Rush University, said it’s “crucial” for everyone to monitor their local air quality using tools like airnow.gov.

Advertisement

What can people do to protect themselves?

Dr. Wynne Armand, associate director of the MGH Center for the Environment and Health, said that preventive measures vary “depending on the sensitivity of that particular individual.” However, Armand and other medical experts urged the general public to remain inside, wear N95 masks because they filter out smaller particles, and ensure the polluted air does not enter your household by keeping windows and doors closed.

Dr. Peter Moschovis, a pediatric pulmonologist at Mass General, recommends checking to make sure your air conditioning system has a high efficiency filter. Air purifiers are also helpful to ensure you are breathing clean air.

He also encouraged residents to take their medication, especially if they suffer from respiratory illnesses, and to refrain from vaping and smoking―as they are other sources of indoor pollution.

For those who are animal lovers, Israel recommends minimizing time outdoors with pets over the next few days. “They are also affected by the pollution,” he said. “Birds, in particular, are sensitive.”

Advertisement

Long term effects of climate change on health

Dr. Gregg Furie, medical director for Climate and Sustainability at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said society’s constant burning of fossil fuels will continue to exacerbate the effects of climate change on people’s health. “The wildfires will continue,” Dr. Furie said, and with them pollution from particulate matter in the atmosphere will increase. The consequences of particulate matter pollution, a term the Environmental Protection Agency defines as a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets in the air, has already led to adverse health effects and an increase in respiratory system-related illnesses and hospital visits.

Material from wire stories was used in this report





Emma Obregon Dominguez can be reached at emma.obregon@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @eobredom.