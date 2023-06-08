‘It’s meant to be intimidating and hateful’: Jamaica Plain church hit with anti-gay graffiti

“It’s obviously meant to be intimidating,” Wiest-Laird said. “It’s meant to be intimidating and hateful.”

The graffiti, which included anti-gay slurs and the phrase “God does not love you,” was sprayed across the base of the steeple area of First Baptist Church on Centre Street, said Rev. Ashlee Wiest-Laird. She said the vandalism occurred between roughly 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday.

A Jamaica Plain church that prides itself on welcoming the LGBTQ community was defaced with anti-gay graffiti early Thursday, the pastor said in a phone interview.

The pastor provided a photo of the graffiti, which also included an assertion that LGBTQ people “should die.”

Advertisement

Wiest-Laird, who was finishing up reporting the matter to a responding Boston police officer when reached by phone, said the church has surveillance cameras but not in an area that could’ve captured the perpetrator. Video surveillance at a post office across the street could possibly be helpful, she said.

“I’m still in angry mode,” Wiest-Laird said. “And I’m probably ... hitting sad, I’m realizing. It makes me want to cry. I mean, anybody who, this is how you want to spend your time, to make a point of being hateful.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden condemned the vandalism in a separate statement.

“This dangerous, hurtful messaging is an instant reminder of the hatred within too many hearts in our city and cities across the nation,” Hayden said. “We will do everything possible to protect members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Boston and Suffolk County. But our efforts must be supported by national leaders in both parties speaking in unison against these insidious impulses in our society.”

She said she’s concerned for members of her congregation, particularly those in the LGBTQ community.

“I think we all know that the tension is higher, and that hate crimes are on the rise,” Wiest-Laird said. “It does make me wonder about the freedom that people feel to be able to express their hate in a more public way.”

Advertisement

Wiest-Laird said church leadership will not waver in its support for LGBTQ parishioners.

“The response is ranging from ‘wow’ to ‘I have tears in my eyes seeing that this morning,’ or ‘wow, I never thought I’d see that kind of thing here,’” she said, adding that one person said “so let’s have the gayest vigil gathering on the lawn that we can tonight.”

The church was founded in 1842 and is affiliated with the American Baptist and Alliance of Baptists congregation, its website says.

First Baptist is also “affiliated with Welcoming & Affirming Baptists seeking full inclusion and leadership within our church of LGBTQIA+ people,” the site says. “We strive to seek the good of our world by serving our neighborhood and seeking justice in Jamaica Plain and beyond.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.