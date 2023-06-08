Lion at Franklin Park Zoo will have blood tested for a potential transfusion for his anemic brother

His brother, Kamaia, is set to undergo exploratory surgery Friday to determine the cause of his symptoms, including decreased appetite and lethargy. If Dinari’s blood is a match, a transfusion will be performed.

Blood from the 14-year-old lion, named Dinari, “could give his brother the best chance of survival,” according to a statement from Zoo New England.

A lion at the Franklin Park Zoo will have his blood drawn Thursday in hopes that it matches his anemic brother, who needs a blood transfusion due to serious health issues.

“We remain very concerned about Kamaia and his ongoing serious health issues,” Chris Bonar, Zoo New England Director of Animal Health, said in the statement. ”These procedures are approached with great thought and consideration, and while there is risk and many unknowns as to what we could find, this is the best course of action to try and treat Kamaia.”

Advertisement

The zoo’s team said the risk is minimal for Dinari’s procedure Thursday. The pair have lived at the zoo since 2015.

Last week, veterinarians took blood, urine, spleen, and bone marrow samples from Kamaia, as well as X-rays of his chest and abdomen. The tests showed that his spleen is enlarged, which may be the cause of his anemia, though he could have another systemic issue, the zoo said. Most recently, he had severe pneumonia in March.

“Dinari and Kamaia were born in the same litter, and are an incredibly close, tightly-bonded pair,” Zoo New England President and CEO John Linehan said in the statement. “These decisions are being carefully considered with both of their best interests in mind.”

The zoo said it will share updates after Kamaia’s procedure Friday.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.