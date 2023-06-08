Massachusetts Senate offers $600 million tax relief bill without business-friendly cuts

The Senate’s initial plan, while similar, offers a dramatically scaled-back version of a nearly $1.1 billion tax bill that the Massachusetts House passed just weeks ago. The Senate’s bill, for example, includes a similar proposal to combine two existing tax credits — for child care and dependent care — into one, but would allow taxpayers to claim $310 per dependent, roughly half of the $600 cap the House and Healey sought.

Massachusetts Senate leaders on Thursday released details of a nearly $600 million tax package that boosts tax breaks for renters, families, and others while omitting business-friendly tax cuts sought by Governor Maura Healey.

At $586 million, the proposal would also cost roughly half of the plan pursued by the House, which passed language to phase in increased tax breaks over three years. The Senate’s more modest price tag is a potential reflection of a revenue picture that has soured since Healey first unveiled her own proposal in January.

The House passed its own package just days before the state released data showing that tax revenue had cratered during the month of April, falling nearly $2.2 billion below what the state collected in that month a year ago and leaving Massachusetts running hundreds of millions below projections for the year.

The development quickly sparked questions about whether Beacon Hill could pursue a sweeping tax relief plan, though Healey and legislative leaders said they believed it was still affordable.

Revenues rebounded somewhat last month, but the Senate tax plan offers hints at an attempt to curtail plans that have been percolating in the State House for months.

Notably, the Senate also excluded from its proposal language to cut the tax rate on short-term capital gains — profits on investments held up to a year — from 12 percent to 5 percent. The business community has championed that change, and Healey and the House have likewise embraced it in a bid to align Massachusetts with other states. But it has been widely criticized by progressive lawmakers as a handout to the state’s wealthiest residents.

To be sure, the Senate’s bill mirrors several aspects of what cleared the House. It would double the tax credit for seniors who rent or own in Massachusetts from $1,200 to $2,400, raise the deduction for renters from $3,000 to $4,000, and increase the state’s earned income tax credit — designed to help low-income families — from 30 percent to 40 percent of the federal credit.

Like the House, the Senate plan also would reshape the Massachusetts estate tax, considered among the strictest in the country, by raising the tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million. The Senate proposal also offers a credit to eliminate the so-called “cliff effect” of taxing an entire state once it passes the threshold.

But there are a slew of other differences. The Senate also proposes a dramatic increase to the cap on a tax exemption aimed at boosting housing development during a time where the demand for housing far outstrips the supply.

Specifically, the Senate plan would increase the cap on credits awarded to developers through the Housing Development Incentive Program, or “HDIP” from $10 million to $57 million in the first year. The increase would be for the next fiscal year, and then would return to a slightly lower but still increased cap of $30 million.

Housing advocates have long pushed for an expansion of the program, which they cite as one way to incentivize developers to build housing in communities that need it the most. Healey proposed increasing the cap on HDIP to $50 million next year on a one-time basis, then keeping it at $30 million annually going forward. But the House did not include any HDIP increase in its plan.

Senate President Karen E. Spilka’s office previously promised a tax bill that would “center equity and chip away at the headwinds that threaten Massachusetts competitiveness.”

Healey and legislative leaders have repeatedly pitched making Massachusetts a more attractive place to live and do business in given its high cost of living and rising housing prices. An April UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found that nearly four in 10 Massachusetts residents have contemplated leaving the state for a more affordable locale.

The Senate is slated to debate its package late this month, when it’s possible some elements could change. But the chambers will have to reconcile several differences before sending a final version to Healey’s desk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

