Woman donates math textbook from the early 1800s to Whitman-Hanson Regional High School

Now, the book is getting a new life after Manning donated it last week to her alma mater, Whitman-Hanson Regional High School.

One was a family Bible from Ireland. The other was a worn textbook, titled “Principles of Geometry,” dating back to the early 1800s.

About a year and a half ago, Michelle Manning was sifting through boxes in the attic of her Whitman home when she came across two antique books.

“It took me a number of months to even figure out what it was,” said Manning, 57. “It’s not readily apparent. It didn’t have a beacon on it to say, ‘Hey I’m from the time of the revolution.’”

The textbook, with delicate brown binding and yellowed pages, doesn’t list a publishing date. But several of the mathematical illustrations are dated 1813.

The antique textbook Michelle Manning discovered in the attic of her home in Whitman. Michelle Manning

Manning, an educator, said the book belonged to her stepfather, Joseph P. Deegan, who owned the house before he died in 2021.

Deegan lived in Whitman for more than 50 years. He was born to Irish immigrants in 1942 and grew up in a South Boston brownstone. His parents immigrated from Ireland in 1935, Manning said. She has pored through generations of their family history on genealogy sites, driven in part by her discovery of the textbook.

“When you come with nothing but a trunk on a boat, the things you take are very important,” Manning said. “They came with that Bible and the textbook.”

Soon after finding the book tucked away in the attic, she took it to an archivist in Boston. But its condition was too poor to be displayed in a museum, Manning said.

That’s why she settled on her high school.

“I’m 57. I’m not planning on going anywhere, but if I did, somebody’s going to come in and clean up my house and they’d see this old, broken-down book and wouldn’t think much of it,” Manning said. “I didn’t want that.”

The book will be used in both math and history classrooms, according to the school’s principal, Christopher Jones.

“We are very grateful for this donation,” Jones said in an email. “It has generated a lot of conversation and highlights the important role Whitman-Hanson Regional High School plays as a touchstone for family and community memories. We will proudly display it and have students make use of its contents in the classroom by participating in activities that compare earlier methods of instruction and understanding.”

Manning said she hopes to visit the school once the book is on display. It will be marked with a plaque detailing its history, she added.

“I think it’s a great way to memorialize my dad,” Manning said. “To me, this is a way to say, ‘Joseph P. Deegan was here, and he made an impression.’”

Michelle Manning and her step-father, Joseph P. Deegan. Michelle Manning





