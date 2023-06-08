How long will it be before that smoke from Canadian wildfires clears up?

Looking ahead to the rest of the summer, he said the odds are slim that there will be a repeat of the “extreme” and persistent smoke New England experienced this week.

“The worst is over in New England,” said Accuweather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson.

The wildfire smoke that has been plaguing New England since Tuesday is on the decline, but summer could still hold more hazy days and air quality alerts, thanks to the massive wildfires burning in Canada , experts said.

But he also said he expected “plenty more days when we’re going to see a lot of haze,” and there will occasionally be periods of bad air quality.

“There’s so much fire going on in Canada it’s inevitable we’re going to have more haze,” he said.

Canada is experiencing a record breaking onslaught of wildfires. So far this year 6.7 million acres of land have burned in Canada, equivalent to the area of Vermont and Rhode Island combined, Anderson said. The 10-year average for land burned to this date is 560,000 acres.

The fires are spread across Canada. John Rogan, a geography professor at Clark University, said the particular fires sending smoke to New England have been in the southern central portion of the province of Quebec. Anderson said those fires were started last Thursday by a “fairly large lightning storm.”

“There’s a number of fires that are burning simultaneously, which makes this situation particularly hazardous and difficult to manage,” Rogan said. The Canadians have appealed for international firefighting aid and “they’re prioritizing those fires that are burning closest to populations and major towns and cities.”

After addressing those fires, they will turn their attention further afield, he said. He estimated it would take two weeks for Canadian officials to get the fires under control. “I think containment can be expected. It’s just a matter of priority,” he said.

But after that, he said, “there exists still very high risk for for more fires.”

Thanks to climate change, which has dried out trees, grass, and shrubs, “the conditions for extreme fire danger are increasing” across North America, he said.

For any wildfire now, “chances are that it’s going to be far larger in size than a fire that occurred 20, 30, 40 years ago. The fuels are so dry and the conditions are so pro-fire that the same ignition 20-30 years ago would not have produced as big of a fire as the ones that burn today,” he said.

“Given the current conditions, we can expect a pretty serious fire season” in Canada, he said.

Rogan noted that Eastern Canada, which is not known for high numbers of wildfires, also saw fires in Nova Scotia this spring. The fires sent smoke wafting into New England in late May. Firefighters are still trying to get one fire under control, the province said Thursday.

The event was so rare, he said, he was surprised. “I thought, ‘Next thing you know, they’re going to say there’s a huge wildfire in Maine.’”

Burning forests north of the border only result in bad air quality in New England if the wind blows from the north.

Anderson said that’s what happened recently. The wind blew from the north, driving the smoke south. The pattern was “very unusual for June,” which typically sees winds blowing from west to east or southwest to northeast, he said.

Anderson said he expected the pattern to change over the next few days, with winds shifting and eventually blowing from the south by the end of the weekend.





