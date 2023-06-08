Prosecutor details deaths of Weymouth police officer and woman in opening statement at double murder trial

In his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Gregory P. Connor methodically walked jurors through the alleged actions on the morning of July 15, 2018, in Weymouth by Emanuel Lopes, who stands accused of fatally shooting Sergeant Michael Chesna and local resident Vera Adams, 77, that day.

DEDHAM - A now 25-year-old man who is charged with allegedly shooting and killing a Weymouth police sergeant and a woman in her late 70s in July 2018 fired eight times into the officer’s chest while standing over him, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday at the start of his double murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court.

Connor told jurors Lopes, 20 years old at the time, stole his girlfriend’s vehicle that morning and crashed it into another car outside South Shore Hospital before fleeing on foot to the area of Burton Terrace, where a witness named William McGuinness heard glass shatter and saw Lopes holding a large rock over his head before Chesna arrived on scene.

“Mr. McGuinness will tell you Sergeant Chesna got out of his cruiser, his gun was in his hand down by his side, and he ordered Mr. Lopes to drop the rock,” Connor said.

But rather than comply, Connor said, Lopes continued moving “towards Sergeant Chesna with the rock above his head, and hurled the rock right at Sergeant Chesna’s head,” striking the officer and sending him to the ground.

“He was motionless,” Connor said. “Never stopping, never breaking, Mr. Lopes went over to Sergeant Chesna where he lay, grabbed his gun,” and one round went off striking the rear window of Chesna’s cruiser.

Then, Connor said, standing over Chesna’s body, Lopes fired “eight times into his head and to his chest.”

A responding officer shot Lopes in the leg, Connor said, but authorities didn’t notice that wound until he was back at the police station, where they called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Connor said, authorities at the crime scene discovered the body of Adams.

One officer walking to his cruiser on nearby Torrey Street to retrieve his cell phone noticed three holes in the sliding glass doors of a porch at 143 Torrey St., and each hole had “spider webbing around them,” Connor said.

Knowing shots had been fired, Connor said, officers entered the home and saw Adams laying on the floor by the bullet holes in the window.

The officers tried to give medical aid but “she was unresponsive” with bullet wounds to her chest and arm, Connor said.

He noted that prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lopes was guilty of the murders and “criminally responsible” for his actions.

“We will do just that,” he said.

Lopes faces two counts of first-degree murder and several lesser charges. First-degree murder convictions carry an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton did not dispute that his client committed the slayings when he addressed jurors after Connor. But he insisted his client was a young man haunted by the symptoms of a psychological condition, rather than a cold-blooded killer.

Tipton recounted Lopes’s history of mental illness, beginning in 2012, when he told a clinician that he was afraid to share his symptoms because “I don’t want people to think I’m crazy.”

Two years later, Lopes heard voices in his head telling him to kill himself, and he cut himself with scissors until “the blood surrounded him and congealed,” Tipton said.

“Fifteen, 20 different clinicians diagnosed a young man with major mental illness, Tipton said. “Symptoms of voices and shadows, people that weren’t there. Paranoia.”

Lopes, Tipton said, was prescribed multiple anti-psychotic drugs and mood stabilizers that he was at times reluctant to take.

Tipton also described the first responders and civilians involved in the tragic episode as “heroes.”

But their heroic acts, Tipton continued, “tell you nothing about [Lopes’s] mental illness. They tell you nothing about the voices in his head, and the erratic and unexplainable conduct for no reason that occurred other than the fact that he was in the midst of a psychosis, and in the words of the law, could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct and could not conform his conduct to the requirements of the law. ... That’s what was going on for this man.”

Tipton will be asking jurors to find his client not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Judge Beverly J, Cannone told jurors before openings that if they were to issue that verdict, Lopes would be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital or another mental health facility, where he could remain for the rest of his life.

After six months and “every year thereafter,” Cannone said, the placement is reviewed and if the defendant is found to still be a danger, he’s ordered to remain at the facility.

“There is no limit to the number of such renewed orders of commitment, as long as the defendant continues to be mentally ill and dangerous,” Cannone said.

Following openings jurors heard from witness Lisa Bratti, a 7-Eleven employee who said she was working the morning of the shooting, when Lopes and his friends came into the store shortly after 2 a.m. to rent a movie.

Bratti said the group didn’t stand out for a late night and that she “didn’t even think about them after they left.”

Prosecutors then called Garret Hunt, who told jurors he became close friends with Lopes when the two were both attending programs at the Home for Little Wanderers. Hunt said he was a resident while Lopes was a day student, and both received therapy.

Hunt testified that he heard Lopes talk about conspiracies from time to time, but said he “didn’t look at it like it was illogical or crazy. It was a rant or a joke, it wasn’t serious.”

On cross examination, Hunt said he shared some of Lopes’ fantastical claims with State Police, including that “everyone in the government were Martians.”

Hunt also said he witnessed the tail end of an argument between Lopes and his girlfriend the day before the shooting. He said for most of the evening after the argument, Lopes seemed calm. But at the gas station, Hunt said, Lopes got a phone call and suddenly “seemed a little angry or agitated.”

Hunt said he saw Lopes pacing back and forth in the gas station lot for several minutes until Hunt finally told his friend, “Hey man, I don’t know what’s going on with you, but we’re going home.”

Earlier during his opening statement, Tipton had told jurors that Lopes had been speaking on the phone with a man who’d been with Lopes’s girlfriend during a prior separation, and that the man and the man’s friend threatened Lopes.

Hunt testified that he then drove off with his girlfriend, leaving Lopes and his girlfriend behind at the gas station. That was the last he saw of Lopes that night, Hunt said.

Hunt also said that when he saw Lopes briefly on FaceTime hours before the shootings, his friend “definitely seemed a little on edge and upset … erratic back and forth.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.