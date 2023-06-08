Providence homeowners would see lower tax hike under new council proposal

The public will get a chance to weigh in on the proposal at a second public hearing on Tuesday, which was postponed from earlier this week because the council wanted to release its plan before the hearing. In prior years, the public was only able to testify on the mayor’s proposal, not the council’s revised version.

In her first substantive remarks about the mayor’s tax-and-spending proposal unveiled in April, Council President Rachel Miller told the Globe the council will unveil an amended version of the mayor’s budget, lowering the tax increase on residential homeowners and providing a much smaller tax cut to commercial property owners.

PROVIDENCE — Seeking to lessen the blow of Mayor Brett Smiley’s proposed tax increase, City Council leaders are proposing a temporary nonessential hiring freeze and some cuts to spending as they roll out a revised version of the city budget.

Miller’s new proposed tax rate is $18.35 per $1,000 for residential properties, with a 43% homestead exemption for owner-occupied properties. (The current homestead exemption is 45%, while Smiley was proposing 40%.)

Smiley had proposed raising the residential tax rate to $18.70, up from the current rate of $17.80. The plan was met with skepticism from city councilors, who said their constituents could not absorb another tax hike after last year’s revaluation drove taxes up in certain neighborhoods.

Renters and homeowners also testified at a public hearing in May that the tax hike would make it difficult to make ends meet.

According to an analysis provided by the council, the average residential tax bill would increase by about $215 this year, compared to roughly $400 under Smiley’s proposal.

While Smiley wanted to slash the commercial tax rate by $1.30 per $1,000 — from $35.40 to $34.10 — Miller said the new council version proposes a rate of $35.10, a much smaller cut for business owners.

In his initial budget address, the mayor touted the commercial tax cut as a win for renters, citing the large number of commercial apartment buildings in the city. But his administration later acknowledged that most Providence renters live in smaller, multifamily residential buildings, which don’t pay the commercial tax rate.

Still, the mayor’s administration said the city’s high commercial tax rate hurts the business environment in the city, disincentivizing growth and stymying small businesses. That argument landed better with council members, who had mostly dismissed the idea that commercial landlords would lower apartment rents in any meaningful way because of the tax cut.

“The commercial property tax is very high,” Miller acknowledged. “That’s getting in our way in a variety of ways, including small business growth.”

She said she aims to launch a tax commission in the fall to further study the city’s current tax structure.

Temporary hiring freeze

On the spending front, Miller said the council will make cuts to Smiley’s plan in order to balance the smaller tax increase.

First, she said the council was unwilling to include the Smiley administration’s assumption that roughly $7 million would be coming in through voluntary payments from the large, tax-exempt universities and hospitals, whose payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreements (PILOT) are all either expiring soon or already lapsed.

Smiley officials have said they signed nondisclosure agreements amidst the ongoing PILOT negotiations with the colleges and universities, and therefore declined to tell members of the Finance Committee about the details during the vetting of the budget.

Miller said the council is proposing to freeze nonessential hiring for vacant and new positions in Smiley’s budget, with the caveat that the positions will be allowed if and when the city reaches a deal with the nonprofits on their voluntary PILOT payments.

Miller did not immediately provide the number of jobs affected by the freeze, but said it would include Smiley’s proposed housing coordinator position and new jobs related to trash cleanup and graffiti removal.

Public safety spending trimmed

The council’s new version of the budget will still increase spending on public safety, but not as much as Smiley had proposed.

After the mayor publicly expressed concerns that legislators wouldn’t approve a second police training academy this year, Miller said the council does intend to fund the new police officers requested by Smiley. But she said a more realistic timeline for the academy’s start date would ultimately save money in the budget for the new officers’ salaries.

The city typically takes up to 18 months to recruit officers for a new police academy, prompting some skepticism from councilors about Smiley’s initial proposal to launch a new academy in October. The new budget proposal assumes a start date in February, according to a spokesperson.

Recruitment for the new academy has not yet begun, but the academy that’s currently underway was only able to recruit 30 officers, despite being funded for 50.

Miller also said the council’s plan does not fund new management positions in the fire department as requested by the Fire Chief Derek Silva.

“While we respect the chief and want to see the fire department thrive, it was a lot to take on given the tax increase that was being proposed,” Miller said. She said she asked Silva to wait until he’s been chief for a year before coming back with another restructuring proposal.

She said the council is funding one lateral fire academy — where firefighters will be hired from other departments and receive truncated training — but she doesn’t support future lateral hiring in lieu of an entry-level fire academy.

“Having an open-call recruitment increases diversity in both police and fire,” Miller said.

The new budget amendment is still being written and is not yet available to view, Miller said. But she is expected to present details of the new plan at a public meeting of the Council Finance committee at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.