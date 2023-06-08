Push to restore Maine’s historic state flag may appear on the ballot

Entitled “An Act to Restore the Former State of Maine Flag,” the bill narrowly passed in the state House Tuesday with 66 votes in favor and 64 against. On Wednesday, the Senate voted 18 to 16 to pass the bill with a referendum amendment, which would turn the decision over to the people.

The proposed design, which features a lone pine tree and a blue star on a white background, was the state’s flag from 1901 to 1909.

A bill that would restore the Maine state flag to its historic design may appear as a question on the ballot.

The bill must pass again in the House with the new amendment and be approved by Governor Janet Mills before it can appear on the ballot.

The current flag is emblazoned with the state’s coat of arms, in which a farmer and a seaman frame a moose sitting below a tree. Proposals to change Maine’s flag have failed in the past, most recently in 2021.

But the bill’s sponsor, Representative Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, said support for the historic flag has never been higher.

“It just seems like the state of Maine has embraced it,” Paulhus said in a phone interview. “I see more houses flying the flag, more stickers, it’s more prevalent in the public.”

The vintage flag has experienced a surge of popularity in recent years. Last week, the Legislature’s Transportation Committee voted unanimously to print the historic flag on license plates. The new plates will go into circulation in 2025 and 2026.

Chris Korzen, the co-founder and co-owner of Maine Flag Company, said Mainers’ enthusiasm for the design began about five years ago. In December 2017, he released a limited edition of the flag which “blew up almost overnight,” he said.

Since then, Maine Flag Company has sold 9,000 nautical flags with the design. Last year alone, it sold 30,000 hats and shirts displaying the lone pine tree and blue star.

“People love the simplicity, and the fact that it speaks to the basic symbols and basic values of our state,” Korzen said. “We’re known as the Pine Tree State, but right now, the Maine flag is virtually indistinguishable.”

Korzen testified at a public hearing for the bill in March. While he supports restoring the design, he stressed that it shouldn’t be forced through the legislative process if it stirs controversy.

“The last thing I want is that flag, a symbol of unity, to become a symbol of acrimony,” Korzen said.

Opponents of the bill argue it erases part of the state’s history. The crest was created in 1820, shortly after Maine separated from Massachusetts and became a state.

“The state seal will still be the state seal, but it was designed to go on documents, not flags,” Paulhus said. “I think people have already made up their minds, and embraced [the flag] as a symbol of Maine.”





