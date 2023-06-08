R.I. legislator calls for resignation of McKee official who allegedly made racist, sexist comments on business trip

After trying to keep the document secret for three months, Governor Daniel J. McKee on Thursday complied with Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s order to release the email that alleges David Patten made a series of racist, sexist and otherwise inappropriate comments while visiting Scout Ltd. on March 10 along with James E. Thorsen, then director of the state Department of Administration.

PROVIDENCE — State Senator Ana B. Quezada on Thursday called for a high-ranking state official to step down following the release of an email alleging he made racist and sexist comments during a business trip to Philadelphia in March.

Patten, director of the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, was visiting Scout Ltd. because the Philadelphia-based company is seeking to redevelop the Cranston Street Armory. Patten, who makes $174,490 a year, now remains on paid administrative leave.

Quezada, a Providence Democrat who is running for the First Congressional District seat, issued a statement, saying, “The way these officials behaved in Philadelphia is disgusting and once again calls into question Governor McKee’s judgement in selecting the top people in his administration."

She called for Patten to resign and for the McKee administration “to release any and all communications with state staff and officials about their decision to cover up this situation.”

“Rhode Islanders deserve to know what went on behind closed doors that enabled this to be withheld from the public for so long,” Quezada said. “It’s disturbing that in 2023, cronyism and corruption are still the image that Rhode Island is showing to the rest of the country. It hurts our reputation, our economy, and our faith in government. Rhode Islanders deserve leaders who are transparent, honest, and actually use their office to serve the public good.”

Representative Enrique Sanchez, a Providence Democrat, also issued a statement on Thursday, saying, “Racially insensitive remarks are wrong. Harassing comments and sexual insinuations are wrong. So is extorting sneakers, beer, vegan cheese and a special opening of a fancy restaurant. On behalf of the state, I apologize to Scout for the awful way state of Rhode Island officials allegedly treated them.”

Many Providence businesses run and staffed by people of color experience racially insensitive comments, he said, and many women who work in businesses across the state report inappropriate comments from men the workplace.

“Some businesses feel like they have to give free favors to powerful state officials, and they don’t like it,” Sanchez said. “The allegations about how the McKee administration treated Scout, the state vendor for the Cranston Street Armory project, are exactly what is wrong with the broken culture of business and politics in our state.”

Sanchez praised Scout executives for reporting the behavior. But he said he hopes the company does not face “retaliation” from the administration as it pursues the Cranston Street Armory project. “We also need a clear public apology and meaningful reforms,” he said.

When asked if he wants Patten to resign, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said, “I expressed my displeasure to the administration. Mr. Patten is an employee of the executive branch and does not work for the legislature, so I will have no further comment.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.