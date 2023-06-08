Second teen charged in shootings on Revere Beach over holiday weekend

He was ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, prosecutors said in a statement.

Dashawn Teleau, 19, of Malden, was arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A second teenager has been charged as part of the investigation into a double shooting on Revere Beach over the Memorial Day weekend that sent a crowd of people running to safety, according to law enforcement officials.

Revere police responded on the evening of May 28 to a ShotSpotter alert that detected multiple rounds of gunfire in the area of 123 Centennial Ave., the statement said.

Teleau allegedly “fired seven or eight shots into the crowd,” prosecutors said.

“This was an extraordinarily dangerous and reckless action that could have led to more injuries, or even fatalities,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “The brazenness of sending bullets flying in a destination area for children and families is truly frightening.”

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old male turned himself into authorities at Boston Municipal Court, State Police said.

The teen, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was arraigned on multiple firearms offenses, including carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

He was ordered held, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday in Chelsea District Court, State Police said.

The arrests came more than a week after the shootings temporarily closed the popular beach, which is managed by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

A 41-second video provided to Revere police by a witness led to Teleau’s arrest, according to prosecutors.

One of the males in the video, later identified as Teleau, allegedly pulled a black firearm from his pocket shots into the crowd, prosecutors said.

“One victim received non life-threatening injuries and was transferred to MGH for treatment,” prosecutors said in the statement. “Seven rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the scene.”

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, was shot in her legs and was taken to a hospital, the Globe reported. Authorities believe she was a bystander who was not targeted.

A 17-year-old boy was also grazed in the shooting but declined to be taken to the hospital, The Globe reported. Police are still working to determine if he was the target.

The investigation is ongoing.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.