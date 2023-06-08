Three taken to hospital after potentially hazardous donation in Jamaica Plain

Three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a potentially hazardous item was donated to a thrift shop in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening, officials said.

Boston police responded to 716 Centre at 7:19 p.m. after someone called to report a donation that was potentially hazardous, said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police said.

The address is for Boomerangs, a thrift store operated by the nonprofit, AIDS Action. The store will be closed on Friday, according to its website.