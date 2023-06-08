Three taken to hospital after potentially hazardous donation in Jamaica Plain

Three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a potentially hazardous item was donated to a thrift shop in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening, officials said.
Boston police responded to 716 Centre at 7:19 p.m. after someone called to report a donation that was potentially hazardous, said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police said.
The address is for Boomerangs, a thrift store operated by the nonprofit, AIDS Action. The store will be closed on Friday, according to its website.
Officials at the store could not be reached for comment.
Three people were taken to the hospital, Erin Serino, Deputy Chief of Staff for Boston Emergency Medical Services, said in an e-mail.
Advertisement
All further questions were referred to the Boston Fire Department.
A department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.
No further information was available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.