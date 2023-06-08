Wakefield man charged in plot to support ISIS terrorist organization, federal prosecutors say

An 18-year-old Wakefield man allegedly tried to provide financial support to ISIS by giving $705 in gift cards to an undercover FBI operative he thought was connected to the terror organization, federal authorities alleged Thursday.

Mateo Ventura is scheduled to make an initial appearance in US District Court in Worcester on Thursday to face charges of “knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization,” which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, according to Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Authorities allege that Ventura said he wanted the proceeds to go to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, known as ISIS, to finance “war on kuffar,” which means disbelievers.