‘It can impact anybody:’ Experts warn of health threat from Canadian wildfire smoke

Even the milder levels of haze wafting over Massachusetts and southern new England are unhealthy and pose a serious threat, health experts say.

Don’t be fooled into thinking the air here is not as dangerous as in New York, Washington, D.C., and other parts of the East Coast that are choking on the dense smoke from Canadian wildfires that are engulfing much of the Northeast.

The orange haze that lingered over the region, and brought the taste of campfire in the air, belied the danger posed by the smoke released by more than 400 fires burning in Canada, according to public health and environmental experts.

Even going out for a jog in Boston Wednesday, they said, would have been unwise because of the unhealthy air quality.

“You may say, ‘Look, I’m young and healthy. I’m going to go out for a jog.’ Your lungs will have a different view, because breathing in these toxins is going to offset any benefits you may get,” said Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

“As a lung doctor, yeah, I’m concerned about breathing in these [pollutants] and the health effects,” he said.

The state Department of Environmental Protection forecasted that an air quality alert will be in effect for the western portion of Massachusetts Thursday, according to its MassAir Online website.

In those areas, the outside air is expected to be unhealthy for people with lung and heart diseases, along with those with asthma, children and teenagers, older adults, and people who are active outdoors, according to the state.

For the rest of the state, air quality should be in the good or moderate range. Moderate air quality is considered acceptable for most people, but it could be a health concern for a “very small number of people,” according to the state.

Those notifications came a day after the DEP issued a statewide air quality alert for Wednesday. The smoke and poor air quality curbed many activities, including outdoor fitness classes in Boston, according to the city’s Public Health Commission.

“We encourage people to stay safe and limit outdoor activity, especially if they have asthma or lung/ heart disease,” the commission said on Twitter.

“Really, it can impact anybody,” said Dr. Sucharita Kher, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Tufts Medical Center. “People need to be vigilant, whether you are healthy, or you have medical conditions.”

She said that on Wednesday, she could taste the burnt smoke in the air — a sour note so strong, she wondered whether there was a fire nearby.

“It’s very real for people walking around the streets of Boston,” she said.

The US Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday warned that wildfire smoke will linger in New England for a few days.

Officials said that, despite the distance from the wildfires, the unhealthy air quality was due to elevated concentrations of fine particles from the burn areas which have been carried by the wind to New England.

The small particles pose a risk because they are able to get into the deepest part of the lungs, and into the bloodstream, and can cause systemic inflammation, according to Galiatsatos.

Those particles can travel a great distance. On Wednesday, unhealthy air was reported over a wide swath of the United States, reaching as far as North Carolina and Indiana; the pollution hit hazardous levels in central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said.

“Anytime we have these constant, poor air quality days — especially at such high levels — I’m thinking, ‘How many new patients are we going to have because of these exposures?’” Galiatsatos said.

Experts advised people to avoid being outside for long stretches of time, and if they must go out, wear a quality mask such as an N95 to help filter the air.

In their homes, people should use good quality air filters, keep windows shut, and set air conditioners to recirculate air rather than drawing it from outdoors.

But the impact of climate change, which is helping to fuel drier conditions and droughts, may mean the state will experience more air pollution from fires in the future.

“As climate change increases the probability of unseasonably warm weather, these kinds of air quality events are predicted to increase in frequency,” the EPA said in a statement Wednesday.

Professor Francesca Dominici, the Clarence James Gamble professor of biostatistics, population, and data science at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said there are already signs that will occur.

“The scientific evidence ... has been predicting that, unfortunately, we are going to experience more wildfires, more intense [fires] with a longer duration,” Dominici said. “Most of the atmospheric chemistry models are raising the sense of urgency that these types of climate-related events are going to be more common.”

Dominici said she hopes the widespread health effects of the wildfires will help encourage people to work towards combating climate change.

“I hope that we’re really shifting the conversation from climate change being a problem in the future, to climate change affecting the health of our individuals right now,” Dominici said.

In Boston Wednesday afternoon, there were signs that the unhealthy air had taken its toll.

Andrew Jarrett, a construction worker, said he’s noticed the “drastic change” in weather over the past few days.

“It’s been hard to breathe,” he said.

Rena Splaine, who had taken her newborn out for a walk in her stroller, said she wasn’t initially aware of the warnings about the unhealthy air. Splaine has asthma, she said, and had been coughing on Tuesday.

“I had to call my high school son and say ‘what’s going on?’” Splaine said. “Then, he told me about the air quality alert.”

Jackson Lin, a student, said he has “felt more prone” to stay indoors because of the wildfires, and was uncertain whether he’d be affected by the air.

“I did not know how much it would affect my health,” he said.

Globe correspondents Emma Obregon Dominguez and Alysa Guffey contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.