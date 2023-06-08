Adam Montgomery, accused of killing 5-year-old daughter, convicted of unrelated gun charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter was convicted of unrelated gun charges Thursday.

A jury found Adam Montgomery guilty of six charges: two counts each of being an armed career criminal, receiving stolen property, and theft. The Hillsborough County jury in Superior Court got the case Wednesday afternoon after a trial that lasted several days.

Montgomery was accused of having a shotgun and a rifle, even though he has multiple felony convictions in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He pleaded not guilty. His lawyers said that the prosecution's case relied on lies from other witnesses and that police reached the wrong conclusion.