Hazardous air conditions continue on East Coast as US rushes firefighters to Canada

Air quality alerts remained in effect in the United States in the Northeast and Midwest and might extend into Friday, when the smoke is expected to disperse. New York City was expected to be hit by a fresh batch of smoke, which is likely to move onward into northwest Pennsylvania and northern Ohio by the end of the day.

Some East Coast and Midwestern states continued to face hazardous and unhealthy air quality levels Thursday, with noxious haze from Canada’s wildfires continuing to cross the border. President Biden ordered the deployment of all available federal firefighting assets to respond to the fires in Canada.

NASA has warned that smoke from Canadian wildfires is spreading as far south as Alabama.

Several flights in the northeast have been delayed in what the Federal Aviation Administration called in a statement Thursday a rapidly evolving situation. The agency advised passengers to check its website for the most current information.

People should stay indoors, limiting exposure to the smoke, experts said. Be aware of your local air quality and wear masks that can filter out tiny particles, they added. If people do go outside, they should wear high-quality masks — such as an N95 or KN95.

The smoke-filled skies prompted urgent calls for tackling climate change. The world needs to urgently reduce wildfire risk and make peace with nature, UN Secretary General António Guterres said, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to work on addressing the impact of the fires that have upended lives.

The FAA said Thursday that flights into airports in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington would probably be delayed and that the agency might step in to manage air traffic farther south at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as smoke from the Canadian wildfires causes low visibility in key East Coast cities.

Early Thursday, the FAA paused flights into New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Philadelphia International Airport from cities in the Northeast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic portions of the country. Those restrictions were later lifted, but delays remain.

On Wednesday, the agency halted arrivals at LaGuardia for about an hour due to poor visibility. It also slowed air traffic into Newark’s Liberty International, Philadelphia, and Dulles International airports.

The effects of the slowdown — as well as storms in Texas — rippled through the national airspace system causing widespread delays. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, more than 5,700 flights into, within, and out of the United States were delayed.

Thursday morning dawned with a milky white veil that enshrouded much of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes, and Ohio Valley. The worst of the wildfire smoke was present over southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the Delmarva Peninsula, and the D.C.-Baltimore corridor.

That was the “Code Purple” zone, or areas with “hazardous” air quality that the Environmental Protection Agency says can be dangerous to the general population.

The worst of the air-quality issues early Thursday affected Pennsylvania, where a reading of 476 was recorded in Lancaster County in the state’s southeast early Thursday.

That number comes from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index, which goes from 0 to 500; the higher the number, the worse the air quality. The index has six color-coded alert levels. The worst is maroon, or hazardous, which applies to readings of 301 or higher and is a "health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected."

Air quality in much of the rest of the state is at red or purple, signifying unhealthy or very unhealthy readings.

On Wednesday, the worst air had been over New York, but it has since moved south.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the weather pattern pushing the smoke from Quebec’s wildfires is expected to continue to affect most of the state until Friday.

A broader zone — from the Connecticut River and Hudson Valleys in western New England and New York State to Lake Erie and down the Appalachians toward Virginia — was plastered with Code Red alerts, marking "unhealthy" air quality. A second red zone encapsulated Michigan and eastern Ohio.

Large parts of the province of Quebec were expected to experience poor air quality Thursday, the Canadian weather agency said, with some parts experiencing high concentrations of fine particulate matter and smoggy conditions, which may persist for "a few more days."

The pollution comes in the form of PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, which can be a lung irritant. Reports of stinging eyes and sore throats have been common.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show how near-surface smoke — the smoke that causes irritation to people — was forecast to move over the course of Thursday. Some of the heaviest smoke in the Northeast was expected to improve by 5 p.m., and the Southeast was expected to begin seeing some clearing as the smoke moved east over the Atlantic Ocean.