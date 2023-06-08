Jan. 6 cases yield courtroom wins but no change in extremist threat

Despite video evidence of vicious beatings during the insurrection and witness testimony about pre-rally planning for an assault, the Republican Party’s most powerful figure and front-runner for its 2024 presidential nomination continues to be Donald Trump, whose rhetoric fueled the violence. Both he and leading rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have said they might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if elected.

Still, the threat of political violence remains stubbornly present as the biggest cases from the Justice Department’s aggressive pursuit of rioters wind down.

WASHINGTON — More than two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the seditious conspiracy convictions of members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have raised new possibilities for prosecuting domestic terrorism cases.

Advertisement

As a result, extremism analysts said, the prospect of a shared historical reckoning has been thwarted by the same divisive politics that instigated the attack, leaving the ultimate verdict to the judgment of the American people at the ballot box, not the jury box.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“History is written by the victors, and it’s completely unclear who the victors of Jan. 6 are at this point,” said Jacob Ware, a Council on Foreign Relations researcher who studies far-right militant movements. “We only know who lost, and that’s the country and its democracy.”

To date, more than 1,000 people have been arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot, and upward of 650 defendants have pleaded guilty or been convicted so far. About half face misdemeanor counts such as trespassing in the restricted Capitol, but hundreds others face felony charges such as assaulting law enforcement officers or obstructing Congress’s certification of the 2020 election results.

The 14 members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy — plotting to oppose federal authority or law by force — account for more people convicted of that offense than for any other criminal event since the Civil War, said Matthew M. Graves, the US district attorney for the District of Columbia.

Advertisement

"Today’s sentences reflect the grave threat the actions of these defendants posed to our democratic institutions," Attorney General Merrick Garland said after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced in May to 18 years in prison, the stiffest punishment handed to any Jan. 6 defendant to date. The sentence came after a court found — for the first time in a Jan. 6 case — that Rhodes and co-conspirators’ conduct was tantamount to terrorism, warranting an enhanced sentencing penalty.

Meanwhile, attacking the Justice Department’s prosecutions has become a virtual plank of the Republican platform, with a Washington Post-ABC News survey released last month finding that nearly 80 percent of Republicans said that Trump should not face criminal charges in a federal investigation into his role in the events leading to the storming of the Capitol.

After former Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio’s conviction last month, Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social, "The DOJ and FBI are destroying the lives of so many Great American Patriots right before our very eyes." At his first campaign rally for the 2024 race, Trump traveled to the cradle of the modern far-right militia movement, Waco, Texas, and played a recording of himself singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" with jailed Capitol defendants, including a man convicted of assaulting a police officer who died the next day.

Advertisement

House Republicans have also taken up the banner, calling Jan. 6 defendants "political prisoners”; touring the D.C. jail, where some remain held pending trial; and giving a platform to former FBI employees who claim without evidence that the agency has grown biased against conservatives. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, shared security footage from inside the Capitol with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who selectively edited the material to argue that the rioters were mere "sightseers."

Jared Holt, a researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a counterextremism think tank, said Trump has successfully billed his political movement "as an act of collective dissent against an ‘establishment’ government that has declared a kind of war against them."

But while Trump’s strategy has vaulted him to a double-digit lead over his nearest challenger for next year’s GOP presidential nomination, the Post-ABC News survey found his aggressive election denialism is a vulnerability in the general election. A 56 percent majority of Americans said he should face criminal charges, including a majority of independents.

With many Republican voters ambivalent over Jan. 6, Trump’s explicit attacks have helped armed militia-style groups make gains with mainstream followers, building a sense of team spirit and coziness in fighting a common enemy — Democrats — to get ordinary Americans to lower their guard against violent messaging that could presage future action, Holt said.

A key, dangerous part of the legacy of Jan. 6 is the “normalized political violence we’ve seen grip the country,” said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, who leads an extremism research lab at American University. She and other extremism researchers said they have observed no letup in the targeting of members of Congress, local officials, and marginalized communities.

Advertisement

“We should continue to take them seriously,” she said, “and not assume that this handful of convictions in any way solves the problem.”