A new front in reparations: Seeking the return of lost family land

“For our family and others, it’s not just about the taking of the land, it’s about the taking of our ability to build wealth,” said Michael Jones, 63, the youngest of five brothers and sisters.

For much of their lives, the Jones siblings had passed by a parking lot on the University of Alabama’s campus in Huntsville without giving it much thought. Then one day, a relative casually pointed to the spot and said she thought it was once owned by their ancestors, who had farmed the land since the 1870s.

Black families across the country — particularly in the South — are pushing for the return of land they say was taken in government seizures, an emerging attempt to provide economic restoration for the long saga of Black land loss and deprived inheritances.

Carrying passed-down family stories, descendants are searching for aging deeds and scouring public records to try to prove past ownership of properties that are now the sites of businesses, college dormitories, and in the case of the Joneses, a parking lot for a campus business administration building.

They want either the land or to be paid the current market value. In some cases, families are asking for acknowledgment of the harm done as a way to return their history to public memory.

A national organization dedicated to helping Black families recover lost land has received about 700 claims to properties since 2021. One real estate lawyer has heard from hundreds of people looking for assistance. Black property loss and the case for reparations, along the realm of academics, has now spilled into politics as the nation debates compensation for the descendants of those enslaved in the United States.

“We are talking about the loss of heritage and history and culture,” said Thomas W. Mitchell, a law professor and director of the Initiative on Land, Housing & Property Rights at Boston College Law School. “You are talking about a fundamental hit in terms of economic mobility and generational wealth.”

Generally, the claims are separate from broader public efforts at reparations being considered by states, cities, and some universities. In some individual claims, families are appealing directly to the entities that now possess the land. Only a very few such cases have gotten traction; most are in the early stages and could take years to progress, if they do at all.

For many Black families, the loss of property stripped by deceit, violence, or eminent domain — and often sold below market prices — was relegated to bittersweet memories and cautionary tales.

Scholars say the use of eminent domain was often racially motivated and invoked disproportionately in minority and poor communities. One study showed that between 1949 and 1973, 2,532 eminent domain projects in 992 cities displaced 1 million people — two-thirds of them African-American.

For decades, families talked about the land that their ancestors owned as an infuriating, yet unsurprising, personal history rather than a winnable modern-day fight.

Over the years, a few families fought to get their land back. But as talk of racial justice has taken a more concrete form in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, more families are seeking the return of what was once their land.

A California panel last month recommended billions in reparations for Black families in the state. San Francisco is considering $5 million in cash payments as a way to bring back Black residents harmed by housing policies.

Advertisement

Separately, the return of prime beachfront real estate in Southern California to the descendants of the Bruce family, nearly a century after the land was seized from its ancestors through eminent domain, inspired more families to examine their own histories.

Michael Jones and his siblings were in their hometown Huntsville, Ala., when they learned the return of Bruce’s Beach had been finalized. They had been following the story with the tiniest bits of cautious hope. To them, much of the Bruce family’s story mirrored their history with the land their family had used to farm cotton and corn.

Jones said his research shows that his parents’ land was seized in 1962 by local government using eminent domain — authority that allows governments to seize properties in the interest of public use, often to clear the way for freeways, parks, and development. The state law calls for property owners to be paid “just compensation.”

The Jones siblings, who began researching their family’s history in 1995, say their father turned down an offer to purchase his 10-acre plot, and in 1954, the city condemned the property to gain access to a water source, forcing the family to move. In the years that followed, documents appeared to show their parents, Willie and Lola Jones, signed the deed over to the chief of the Huntsville Land Acquisition office. The Joneses say the transaction was fraudulent because their father could not read or write and could not have signed the documents.