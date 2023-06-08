New York governor puts Saturday’s Belmont Stakes in question due to Canadian wildfires

Hochul said the race will not take place if the air quality index exceeds 200 on its scale, the Environmental Protection Agency benchmark for air that is very unhealthy for everyone.

With weather systems expected to barely budge, the smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia and sending plumes of fine particulate matter as far away as North Carolina and northern Europe could persist throughout Thursday and possibly the weekend.

New York governor Kathy Hochul warned that the Belmont Stakes could be called off after racing at Belmont Park was canceled Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada.

If the air quality is 150 to 200, only horses that pass an additional pre-race vet examination will be permitted to race.

“People come from all over the country,” Hochul said. “It’s huge for the local economy. And so we . . . hopefully can get this going, but there’s no assurance of what the weather’s going to be. So it’s going to be a last minute decision, I’m sure.”

New York Racing Association vice president of communications Patrick McKenna said in a statement to The Associated Press that state officials and the NYRA consulted on how to proceed going forward in “our shared efforts to provide the safest possible environment for training and racing thoroughbred horses.”

McKenna said his group remains “optimistic that conditions will allow for the resumption of training and racing on Friday in advance of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.”

The New York Racing Association canceled live racing at Belmont Park two days before the facility is scheduled to host the final leg of the Triple Crown with the Belmont Stakes on Saturday (7 p.m., FOX).

Thursday’s morning training was canceled at both Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park. A twilight racing program that would have kicked off the 2023 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival was cancelled.

The home of the third and final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown is finally getting a major makeover.

A little over a year from now, Belmont Park is set to undergo a $455 million renovation of everything from the track surfaces to a new, smaller grandstand more fit for the sport in the modern era.

Once completed, the track should host the best horses in the world for a Breeders’ Cup in the not-too-distant future, but the expected construction timeline raises the question of where the 2025 Belmont will take place. New York Racing Association president and CEO Dave O’Rourke expects a clearer answer on that in the coming months when the project is further along.

The 1½-mile race known as “the test of the champion” has been run before at Aqueduct in Queens, from 1963-67 when Belmont Park was last being renovated. It has never been run at Saratoga in upstate New York before, and that is an intriguing possibility.

“Saratoga would be an interesting one for, like, a festival for a few days,” O’Rourke told The Associated Press by phone this week. “It might set some [attendance] benchmarks that may be tough to beat. But I think it would be incredible from a fan perspective. A lot of it’s logistics.”

The renovation involves knocking down the massive, 1.25 million-square-foot grandstand that has been in place since 1968 and replacing it with one that’s roughly 275,000 square feet. Tunnels were installed to make the infield accessible, and now the goal is to create more green space for a park-like atmosphere, moving away from the old structure that was constructed with two sole purposes: places to bet on horse races and a view from which to watch them.

“Versatility is going to be very important,” O’Rourke said. “It could be made to feel intimate. And then for scaling up, as part of the project, is to put the infrastructure in so you can scale up with tenting for these big events.”

From the time she was preschooler, Jena Antonucci has been around horses and worked more than her share of jobs.

Antonucci started riding show horses as 3 year old, and later trained them, before switching to thoroughbreds, learning under Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. The journey continued with 4½ years as an equine veterinary assistant to give her a deeper perspective on horses and their health.

The 47-year-old Antonucci became a thoroughbred trainer 13 years ago and her path will take its biggest step on Saturday when Arcangelo is scheduled to go to the post at Belmont Park in the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes.

If Arcangelo races, Antonucci will become the 11th female trainer to have a horse in the final jewel of the Triple Crown, and the first since Kathy Ritvo sent out Mucho Macho Man to a seventh-place finish in 2011. Sarah Lundy was the first, with Minstrel Star in 1984. No female trainer has won the race; Dianne Carpenter’s Kingpost had the best finish, second to Risen Star in 1988.

“Definitely doesn’t fall on deaf ears, the history and grandeur of what it is here, to having the ability to participate in a Triple Crown event,” Antonucci said. “So, exciting for all the connections and just be able to step back for a minute and just appreciate what that means, is neat. It’s kind of hard to wrap up in one little sentence. But just trying to really enjoy the opportunity the horse is affording us.”

Arcangelo skipped the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and scored a hard-fought victory in the 1⅛ mile Peter Pan Stakes, which is the prep race in New York for the Belmont. The 3-year-old son of Arrogate will try to become the first horse since Tonalist (2014) to sweep the Peter Pan-Belmont double.