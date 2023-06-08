Lack of hustle in Wednesday’s game apparently lands Alex Verdugo on the Red Sox bench

With the Sox down, 5-2, with two outs and Verdugo on first after reaching on a fielder’s choice, Masataka Yoshida hit a slow tapper to the right side of the infield that was fielded by first baseman Josh Naylor. Naylor had to charge the ball, leaving him with just a force play at second to attempt.

As a result, he will not start Thursday’s series finale.

CLEVELAND — Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was removed from Wednesday’s loss to the Guardians after not hustling out a play during the top of the seventh inning, according to a league source.

Had Verdugo been running faster, Naylor wouldn’t have had much of a shot at getting him.

Instead, Verdugo wasn’t running at full speed, and even looked back and hesitated, trying to see where the ball was despite there being two outs.

To make matters worse, Naylor delivered an off-target throw to shortstop Amed Rosario covering second. But Rosario held the bag to end the inning. Verdugo yelled in anger after the play, perhaps knowing he had made a mistake.

Had Verdugo been running hard on contact with two outs, the Sox might have wound up with runners at first and second with Justin Turner up, facing lefthander Sam Hentges.

Verdugo was removed in the bottom of the eighth, with Jarren Duran moving from center to right field. Kiké Hernández went from shortstop to center, Pablo Reyes went from second to short, and Christian Arroyo went in at second and took over Verdugo’s leadoff spot in the order.

Verdugo declined an interview request Thursday before the game.

