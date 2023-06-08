Game 63: Red Sox at Guardians lineups and notes

The Red Sox have a chance to take the series from the Guardians in Thursday’s finale after losing, 5-2, Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Matt Dermody will make his season debut. Dermody, who was called up to replace Chris Sale in the rotation after Sale (shoulder inflammation) landed on the injured list, has appeared in relief in 30 major-league games in four seasons, mostly with the Blue Jays.

From Cleveland, the Sox head to New York for their first series against the Yankees this season. New York’s game against the White Sox was postponed Wednesday due to poor air quality in the city because of the Canadian wildfires.