Game 63: Red Sox at Guardians lineups and notes

The Red Sox have a chance to take the series from the Guardians in Thursday’s finale after losing, 5-2, Wednesday night in Cleveland.
Matt Dermody will make his season debut. Dermody, who was called up to replace Chris Sale in the rotation after Sale (shoulder inflammation) landed on the injured list, has appeared in relief in 30 major-league games in four seasons, mostly with the Blue Jays.
From Cleveland, the Sox head to New York for their first series against the Yankees this season. New York’s game against the White Sox was postponed Wednesday due to poor air quality in the city because of the Canadian wildfires.
Here’s your preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (31-31): TBA
Pitching: LHP Matt Dermody (season debut)
GUARDIANS (28-33): TBA
Pitching: RHP Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.04 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Civale: Rafael Devers 1-2, Jarren Duran 2-2, Reese McGuire 1-2, Alex Verdugo 1-2
Guardians vs. Dermody: Has not faced any Cleveland batters
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 2-21 this season when scoring three or fewer runs.
Notes: Dermody has gone 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for Triple-A Worcester. Dermody was selected in the MLB draft four times (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013) and made his debut in 2016. … After missing 48 games with a strained left oblique, Civale returned last Friday and threw five scoreless innings against the Twins. The Northeastern product is making his second career start vs. the Red Sox. He allowed three runs over four innings in a 4-0 loss on June 26, 2022. ... Boston has lost four of its last five games, while Cleveland has won six of its last 10.
