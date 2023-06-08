In rematch of last year’s state boys’ rugby final, Weymouth turns the tries on Hanover

The Wildcats, who feature 10 players from last year’s championship squad, will face top-seeded Algonquin in the final on June 17 at Curry College.

Christian Laenen scored a pair of tries and Tyler Ahern added a third, all in the first half, with a Will Savage conversion kick standing as the winner for Weymouth after holding a 19-5 lead at the break.

In a rematch of last year’s Division 2 state rugby final, third-seeded Weymouth again bested second-seeded Hanover with a 19-17 road win at Harry Gerrish Field to punch their ticket back to the championship.

“We’ve got to eliminate the try-area mistakes,” said Weymouth coach Ryan Casey, a 1994 graduate. “The kids tend to speed themselves up down there. We’ve just got to play the game at our pace, in our flow. We’re still learning to trust everyone on the field.”

The win avenged a 26-24 loss to the Hawks in the regular season, the Wildcats’ only defeat this spring.

Division 2 State

Algonquin 28, Catholic Memorial 26 — Senior Cullen Doherty scored for the top-seeded Titans, clinching a spot in the finals, which will be held June 17 at Curry College.

Softball

Division 2 State

Bedford 10, Holliston 3 — Kaylee Grace earned the win after pitching seven innings and striking out four in the 11th-seeded Buccaneers’ victory over the 27th-seeded Panthers (10-12). Bedford’s Kate Patterson collected two RBIs and Lexie Masters added two hits and two RBIs. The Bucs (16-4) advance to the quarterfinals against third-seeded Tewksbury (17-5).

Silver Lake 6, Grafton 2 — Sophomore Kenna Slyker belted a three-run homer to power the eighth-seeded Lakers (20-2) to a second-round win over No. 9 Gators (16-6). Delaney Moquin struck out nine in a complete-game effort. Silver Lake advances to a quarterfinal matchup at No. 1 Westfield (19-1) on Saturday at noon.

Division 3 State

Bishop Fenwick 2, North Reading 0 — Gigi Aupont racked up nine strikeouts and allowed just five hits and no runs for the ninth-seeded Crusaders (14-7) in a second-round win. Katie O’Brien contributed with a two-hit day and drove in a run. Bishop Fenwick travels to St. Mary’s to take on the top-seeded Spartans (21-1) on Saturday (11 a.m.).

Division 4 State

Archbishop Williams 4, Wahconah 0 — Freshman phenom Jill Ondrick silenced Wahconah with 15 strikeouts for the fifth-seeded Bishops (19-5) in their second-round win over the 12th-seeded Warriors (10-12). Archbishop Williams travels to Tyngsborough to face the fourth-seeded Tigers (16-4) on Friday (4 p.m.).

Division 5 State

Hopkins 10, Maynard 6 — Junior Cassidi Mushenski, senior Jessica Markowski, and freshman Lilly Ellia knocked in runs in the sixth inning as the seventh-seeded Golden Hawks (18-2) pulled away from the 10th-seeded Tigers (15-7). Hopkins advances to the quarterfinals where it faces second-seeded Mount Greylock (16-6).