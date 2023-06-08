Roger Clemens’s son, Kody, has game-winning hit for Phillies

Brandon Marsh tied it in the ninth with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for the defending NL champion Phillies (30-32).

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Kody Clemens came through with a game-ending single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Detroit Tigers, 3-2, on Thursday night for their fifth victory in a row.

Nick Maton hit a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth after Tyler Nevin broke up Wheeler’s no-hit bid with one out in the eighth for the Tigers, who lost their sixth straight and eighth in the last nine.

Bryce Harper led off the bottom of the ninth with a double off Alex Lange (3-2), and Trea Turner walked. After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Bryson Stott loaded the bases with an infield single. Marsh tied it on a liner to deep left field before Clemens laced a 96-m.p.h. sinker into right to score Turner from second.

“It was amazing,” Clemens said. “Got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it.”

Clemens’s dad, Roger, the seven-time Cy Young Award winner, watched from the stands. Afterward, he tweeted: “Yes sir!” He added a flex and fire emoji.

“He was probably as locked into the game as much as I was,” Kody Clemens said.

The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. The smoky smell that was present the previous two days in Philadelphia dissipated, and the sky became more clear as the game went on.

Wheeler retired Akil Baddoo on a grounder to begin the eighth. Jonathan Schoop then hit a chopper to third baseman Josh Harrison, and Clemens couldn’t hold onto Harrison’s one-hop throw to first that would’ve had Schoop. Harrison was charged with a throwing error.

“I have to make that play,” Clemens said.

Nevin then lined a sharp single to right field, moving pinch-runner Jake Marisnick to third and ending Wheeler’s night after 108 pitches. He struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter.

“Pace was good, pitches were working,” Wheeler said.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he would’ve let Wheeler throw 120 pitches at most if the no-hitter was still intact.

“He was really good, really efficient,” Thomson said.



