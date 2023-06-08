Tonight’s Red Sox starter, Matt Dermody, posted a homophobic tweet in 2021

The Sox learned of the issue after Dermody was signed to a minor league contract in January, but they elected to keep him in the organization.

But tonight, the team also plans to start lefthander Matt Dermody against the Cleveland Guardians despite knowing he posted a homophobic message on Twitter in 2021.

CLEVELAND — To show their support for the LGBTQ community, the Red Sox have their annual Pride Night event scheduled for Tuesday at Fenway Park.

On June 26, 2021, Dermody posted this to Twitter: “#PrideMonth. Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God. They will go to hell. This is not my opinion, but the #Truth. Read 1 Corinthians 6:9. May we all examine our hearts, ask Jesus to forgive us and repent of all our sins. I love you all in Christ Jesus!”

The tweet was later deleted. His team at the time, the Saitama Seibu Lions of Japan’s Pacific League, issued an apology for what it termed an “inappropriate expression.”

Dermody engaged Twitter users who questioned his statement and at one point posted, “I am not a homophobic.”

Dermody played for the University of Iowa and was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2013. The Red Sox are his third major league organization, and he has had stints in Japan, South Korea, and independent ball.

Tonight would be his first major league start after 30 relief appearances with the Blue Jays and Cubs. Because of injuries and underperformance, the last-place Red Sox have been scrambling for pitchers.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told MassLive.com, which broke the story, that he spoke to Dermody personally and the team continued his employment because the post was deleted.

“He also understood that it’s not the right use of his platform,” Bloom said. “He knows he made a mistake tweeting that. That’s why he took it down.

“Obviously, that doesn’t mean that we endorse anything he said or anything he believes. But the fact of the matter is, if we’re committed to creating an [inclusive] environment, it’s not right for us to police what people believe.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.