With balance up top, Franklin boys’ lacrosse builds an early lead and cruises into Division 1 quarterfinals

“Going up by four is a tough position to come back from,” Franklin coach Lou Verrochi said. “Every aspect of our game was spot on today.”

Franklin (19-1) relied heavily on senior Jayden Consigli (5 goals, 1 assist). The UMass Lowell commit netted three of the Panthers’ first four goals as they opened a 4-0 lead.

Following up a convincing first-round win over Methuen, the fourth-seeded Franklin boys’ lacrosse team cruised to a 18-6 Division 1 second-round win against No. 13 Needham at home on Thursday night.

After junior Spencer Chapman scored the Rockets’ first goal at the 8-minute mark, the hosts continued to build on their lead, never letting Needham within three goals the rest of the way.

Advertisement

“With the talent of [Franklin], they make it impossible to come back when you go down,” Needham coach Dave Wainwright said. “They dominated every facet of the game, that’s why we’re going on the bus and they’re moving on.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Consigli was joined on the attack by seniors Luke Davis (3 goals, 4 assists) and Tyler Sacchetti (3 goals, assist).

“Having those two guys by my side makes things a lot easier for me,” Consigli said. “We made sure to clear through when someone had a matchup today.”

Senior captains Eric Aswad (2 goals) and Charlie Cohen (goal, assist) led the way for Neeham (16-4).

Franklin junior Matt Corvi made five saves over three quarters and thwarted away multiple good Rockets chances in the first quarter,

The Panthers host fifth-seeded Hingham (19-2) in the quarterfinals.

“Matching up against Hingham is going to depend on what defense shows up and what goalie has the better game.” Verrochi said.

St. John’s Prep 16, Wellesley 1 — Harlan Grabber stacked up two goals and an assist to lead the top-seeded Eagles (19-1) to a second-round win. Matt Morrow, Luke Kelley, Greyson Ambrosh, and Rowan Mondello tallied two goals apiece. St. John’s Prep hosts the winner of No. 9 Catholic Memorial and No. 8 North Andover at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Division 2 State

Marblehead 16, Milton 8 — The seventh-seeded Magicians’ (20-0) strong first half saw them shut out the 23rd-seeded Wildcats (10-10), 9-0, en route to a second-round victory. Marblehead will pit its 20-game winning streak up against No. 2 Nauset (17-3) in the quarterfinals at a time and date to be announced.

Reading 12, Sharon 4 — Cousins Robbie (5 goals, 1 assist) and Cullen Granara (2 goals, 2 assists) combined for 10 points and Finn Granara, Cullen’s brother, totaling 10 saves for the top-seeded Rockets (19-1) in a second-round win over the 16th-seeded Eagles (14-5). Mark Boyle (1 goal, 3 assists), Eamon Centrella (2 goals), Ethan Haggerty (1 goal, 2 assists) and Tom Trahan (1 goal, 1 assist) also had multi-point outings for Reading, which draws eight-seeded Walpole in the quarterfinals.

Division 3 State

Falmouth 13, Old Rochester 6 — Travis Smith and Kele Gregory combined to win 19 of 25 attempts at the faceoff-X and Brady Turner and Nick Guidi shined in the defensive zone for the seventh-seeded Clippers (14-6) in a second-round win over the 10th-seeded Bulldogs (13-3). Jackson Falcone had three goals and two assists to led Falmouth in scoring, Rafe Grant netted three goals and Matt Shea and Ollie Partridge posted two goals and an assist each for the Clippers, who will travel to West Newbury to face No. 2 Pentucket in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Grafton 12, Bedford 2 — Coach Alan Rotatori won his 400th game for the fourth-seeded Gators (19-1), who advanced to the quarterfinals with a win over the 13th-seeded Bucs (12-8).

Medfield 20, Apponequet 8 — Five players scored at least three goals for the fifth-seeded Warriors (14-6), more than enough for netminder Chase Coughlin, who made 11 saves in a second-round win over the 12th-seeded Lakers (16-2). Tim Collins (5 goals, 3 assists) paced the attack with an eight-point evening, followed by identical six-point lines from Braeden Sutton and Carter DiPiero (4 goals, 2 assists). Kevin Arthur (3 goals, 2 assists), Matt George (3 goals), and Joe Bartolotta (1 goal) also scored for the Warriors and John Olenik finished 18 for 30 at the faceoff-X.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 2 State

Masconomet 12, Ashland 5 — Emmy Clark powered in seven goals and Taylor Bovardi notched three goals and four assists for the No. 6 Chieftains (17-5) in a second-round win over No. 11 Ashland (13-9). Masconomet plays at No. 3 Duxbury (17-5) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Division 3 State

Foxborough 18, Bromfield 7 — Paige Curran buried six goals and dished out three assists and Val Beigel notched five goals and an assist for the fourth-seeded Warriors (18-2) in a second-round win over No. 13 Bromfield (6-13). Foxborough hosts No. 5 Pentucket (14-5) in the quarterfinals.

Medfield 21, Notre Dame (Worcester) 1 — Kelly Blake (8 goals, 2 assists) and Alex Blake (4 goals, 4 assists) led the second-seeded Warriors (19-3) to a second-round victory. Medfield, which has outscored its last two opponents by a composite score of 41-3, plays host to seventh-seeded Hanover (12-6) on Saturday (3 p.m.).

Advertisement

Division 4 State

Ipswich 17, Monomoy 5 — Halle Greenleaf (3 goals, 1 assist) and Ella Stein (3 goals) led the offense for the top-seeded Tigers (17-1) in a second-round win over No. 17 Monomoy (16-4). Ipswich hosts No. 8 Mount Greylock (19-2) at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the quarterfinals.