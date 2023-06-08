With distractions in the air, Red Sox pounded by José Ramírez and the Guardians to drop another series

Manager Alex Cora benched Alex Verdugo for his lack of hustle on a play in Wednesday’s loss.

The club called up Matt Dermody to start, the 32-year-old who had a 4.50 ERA at Triple A Worcester and was responsible for a homophobic tweet back in 2021.

CLEVELAND — The Red Sox entered their rubber match with the Guardians already sporting the look of the defeated.

Self-inflicted distractions seized an important matchup before it even started.

Thus, the predictable occurred once the Sox hit the field, dropping the game and series finale with a convincing 10-3 loss.

José Ramírez, whose bat had been in hibernation for most of the year, pounded three homers.

The first came in the first when Ramírez launched a two-out solo shot off Dermody to left field. The second, a two-run shot to center, perhaps should have never occurred; on the previous play with one out, Christian Arroyo gloved a potential double play ball, but his feed to Kiké Hernández straddling second was high, making it impossible for Hernández to turn two with Steven Kwan hustling down the line.

The Sox hung in, scoring on a Jarren Duran RBI single in the fifth and a Triston Casas solo shot in the sixth.

But the Guardians and Ramirez turned Corey Kluber, who looked as if father time had officially called his number, into mush. Ramírez tagged Kluber for a solo shot, sparking a five-run inning for the Guardians.

Kluber, who was the Sox’ Opening Day starter, was shellacked for 11 hits and seven runs (all earned) in 3 ⅓ innings, including a string of eight consecutive hits at one point. The first out of the inning only came because Rob Refsnyder bailed Kluber out in right field, throwing out Will Brennan who tried to stretch his single into a double. Kluber would later yield a solo shot to Brennan in the eighth that ricocheted off the foul pole in right.

The Sox have lost five of their last six games and are 9-15 in their last 24 games.

Their next series is against the Yankees in New York beginning Friday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.