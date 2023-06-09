David Pastrnak announces birth of daughter

“We’ve dreamt about this moment for long time and I couldn’t be more proud of my two beautiful girls,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to watch you be the best mamma to our little nugget.”

The baby girl is named Freya Ivy and Pastrnak shared several photos of her and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, on Instagram.

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak announced the birth of his daughter on Thursday.

He also posted photos of himself pushing a carriage and carrying the baby in a carrier.

The Boston Bruins congratulated the star forward.

“Congratulations @pastrnak96 and Rebecca on welcoming your baby girl, Freya Ivy!” the team wrote on Twitter. “We are so happy for you!”

Pastrnak just finished a 61-goal season with the Bruins and was named one of three finalists for the Hart Trophy, the NHL’s most valuable player award. The winner will be announced as part of the NHL Awards on June 26.

In March, Pastrnak agreed to an eight-year, $90 million contract extension that runs through the 2030-31 season.

